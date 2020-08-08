The Memphis Grizzlies finally got a win in the bubble, moving to 1-4 with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday to maintain their grasp on the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The lead is slim with The Portland Trail Blazers sitting just one game back. Right now those two would meet in a play-in series for the final playoff spot.
Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice.
In other games on Friday, the Pelicans stayed alive and the Celtics further cemented their lock on the No. 3 seed. Here's a full rundown of Friday's bubble results:
- Spurs 119, Jazz 111 (box score)
- Grizzlies 121, Thunder 92 (box score)
- Kings 119, Nets 106 (box score)
- 76ers 108, Magic 101 (box score)
- Pelicans 118, Wizards 107 (box score)
- Celtics 122, Raptors 100 (box score)
Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Saturday, Aug. 8.
*This article will update at the conclusion of each night until the seeding games conclude.
Western Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Lakers
51-17 (--)
vs. Grizzlies/Blazers
2. Clippers
46-22 (5 GB)
vs. Mavericks
3. Nuggets
45-24 (6.5 GB)
vs. Thunder
4. Rockets
43-25 (8 GB)
vs. Jazz
5. Jazz
43-26 (8.5 GB)
vs. Rockets
6. Thunder
42-26 (9 GB)
vs. Nuggets
7. Mavericks
41-30 (11.5 GB)
vs. Clippers
8. Grizzlies
33-37 (19 GB)
vs. Blazers (Play-in)
No change in the West seedings on Friday night.
Race for No. 8
|Team
|Record
|Games Behind No. 8 Seed
9. Trail Blazers
32-38
1 GB
10. Spurs
30-38
2 GB
11. Pelicans
30-39
2.5 GB
12. Suns
30-39
2.5 GB
13. Kings
29-40
3.5 GB
The Blazers continue to have the inside track on a play-in series with Memphis.
Eastern Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Bucks
55-14 (--)
vs. Magic
2. Raptors
49-19 (5.5 GB)
vs. Nets
3. Celtics
46-23 (9 GB)
vs. 76ers
4. Heat
43-26 (12 GB)
vs. Pacers
5. Pacers
42-27 (13 GB)
vs. Heat
6. 76ers
42-27 (13 GB)
vs. Celtics
7. Nets
33-36 (22 GB)
vs. Raptors
8. Magic
32-38 (23.5 GB)
vs. Bucks
No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Friday night.
There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.