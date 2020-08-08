Watch Now: Highlights: Thunder vs. Grizzlies ( 1:29 )

The Memphis Grizzlies finally got a win in the bubble, moving to 1-4 with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday to maintain their grasp on the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The lead is slim with The Portland Trail Blazers sitting just one game back. Right now those two would meet in a play-in series for the final playoff spot.

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice.

In other games on Friday, the Pelicans stayed alive and the Celtics further cemented their lock on the No. 3 seed. Here's a full rundown of Friday's bubble results:

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Saturday, Aug. 8.

*This article will update at the conclusion of each night until the seeding games conclude.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 51-17 (--) vs. Grizzlies/Blazers 2. Clippers 46-22 (5 GB) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 45-24 (6.5 GB) vs. Thunder 4. Rockets 43-25 (8 GB) vs. Jazz 5. Jazz 43-26 (8.5 GB) vs. Rockets 6. Thunder 42-26 (9 GB) vs. Nuggets 7. Mavericks 41-30 (11.5 GB) vs. Clippers 8. Grizzlies 33-37 (19 GB) vs. Blazers (Play-in)

No change in the West seedings on Friday night.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Trail Blazers 32-38 1 GB 10. Spurs 30-38 2 GB 11. Pelicans 30-39 2.5 GB 12. Suns 30-39 2.5 GB 13. Kings 29-40 3.5 GB

The Blazers continue to have the inside track on a play-in series with Memphis.

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Bucks 55-14 (--) vs. Magic 2. Raptors 49-19 (5.5 GB) vs. Nets 3. Celtics 46-23 (9 GB) vs. 76ers 4. Heat 43-26 (12 GB) vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 42-27 (13 GB) vs. Heat 6. 76ers 42-27 (13 GB) vs. Celtics 7. Nets 33-36 (22 GB) vs. Raptors 8. Magic 32-38 (23.5 GB) vs. Bucks

No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Friday night.

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.