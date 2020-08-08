Watch Now: Highlights: Thunder vs. Grizzlies (1:29)

The Memphis Grizzlies finally got a win in the bubble, moving to 1-4 with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday to maintain their grasp on the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The lead is slim with The Portland Trail Blazers sitting just one game back. Right now those two would meet in a play-in series for the final playoff spot. 

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice. 

In other games on Friday, the Pelicans stayed alive and the Celtics further cemented their lock on the No. 3 seed. Here's a full rundown of Friday's bubble results:

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Saturday, Aug. 8. 

Western Conference

Team/SeedRecordCurrent Matchup

1. Lakers

51-17 (--)

vs. Grizzlies/Blazers

2. Clippers

46-22 (5 GB)

vs. Mavericks

3. Nuggets

45-24 (6.5 GB)

vs. Thunder

4. Rockets

43-25 (8 GB)

vs. Jazz

5. Jazz

43-26 (8.5 GB)

vs. Rockets

6. Thunder

42-26 (9 GB)

vs. Nuggets

7. Mavericks

41-30 (11.5 GB)

vs. Clippers

8. Grizzlies

33-37 (19 GB)

vs. Blazers (Play-in)

No change in the West seedings on Friday night. 

Race for No. 8

TeamRecordGames Behind No. 8 Seed

9. Trail Blazers

32-38

1 GB

10. Spurs

30-38

2 GB

11. Pelicans

30-39

2.5 GB

12. Suns

30-39

2.5 GB

13. Kings

29-40

3.5 GB

The Blazers continue to have the inside track on a play-in series with Memphis. 

Eastern Conference

Team/SeedRecordCurrent Matchup

1. Bucks

55-14 (--)

vs. Magic

2. Raptors

49-19 (5.5 GB)

vs. Nets

3. Celtics

46-23 (9 GB)

vs. 76ers

4. Heat

43-26 (12 GB)

vs. Pacers

5. Pacers

42-27 (13 GB)

vs. Heat

6. 76ers

42-27 (13 GB)

vs. Celtics

7. Nets

33-36 (22 GB)

vs. Raptors

8. Magic

32-38 (23.5 GB)

vs. Bucks

No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Friday night. 

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated. 