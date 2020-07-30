Watch Now: Jazz-Pelicans Kick Off NBA Restart ( 2:11 )

Well, it's finally arrived. The 2019-20 NBA restart is here, with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans to tip things off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, followed by Lakers vs. Clippers at 9 p.m. Three of those four teams are safely in the playoffs, but the Pelicans have to hit the ground running as they sit three games back of the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

How will this restart work? Simple: Each of the 22 teams inside the bubble in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games that will constitute the close of the regular season, at which points seeds 1-7 will be locked in each conference.

As for the No. 8 seeds, if the No. 9 team in either conference is within four games of the No. 8 spot at the conclusion of the eight seeding games, those two teams will enter into a play-in series. If that happens, the lower seed would have to beat the higher seed twice, which the No. 8 seed would only have to win once to clinch the final playoff berth. Once the seeds are set, the postseason will play out under a traditional four-round, seven-game series format.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where everything stands before the restart tips off Thursday night.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 49-14 (--) vs. Grizzlies 2. Clippers 44-20 (5.5 GB) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 43-22 (7 GB) vs. Rockets 4. Jazz 41-23 (8.5 GB) vs. Thunder 5. Thunder 40-24 (9.5 GB) at Jazz 6. Rockets 40-24 (9.5 GB) at Nuggets 7. Mavericks 40-27 (11 GB) at Clippers 8. Grizzlies 32-33 (18 GB) at Lakers

The Lakers are currently matched up against the Grizzlies in the first round, but as you'll see below, the Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings and Spurs are are all within four games in the loss column of the Grizzlies, who have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have the easiest road in Orlando, and if they were to get in, they would be bringing a starting lineup of Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors, which has the best net rating of any lineup in the league that has played at least 200 minutes together.

If the Blazers get in, the Lakers would be facing a conference finals team from a year ago that will be at full strength when play resumes with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins back in the lineup, and seriously, who wants any part of Damian Lillard in the first round if it can be avoided?

If it's Memphis who lands the No. 8 seed, the Lakers would be facing a young, energetic team that takes care of the ball and really moves it well with likely Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and another star in the making in Jaren Jackson.

Which is to say, however the No. 8 seed shakes out, the Lakers, who will be without the services of starter Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo, are in for a much tougher first-round matchup than anyone would like. If the Lakers had their pick, they would surely prefer that Memphis hangs onto that No. 8 spot.

Another thing that jumps out here is the Clippers' three-game lead over the No. 4 Jazz, who will be playing without 20-point scorer and super floor-spacer Bojan Bogdanovic. The chances of the Clippers falling past the No. 3 seed are slim, which keeps them on the opposite side of the bracket from the Lakers, which puts the two L.A. teams on a conference finals collision course.

As far as the 3-6 seeds, obviously a lot can change in eight games with just two games separating Denver and Houston at each end of that spectrum, and one game separating 4-6.

Of course, normally this would be a race for home-court advantage in the first round, but this year that's irrelevant. So this becomes about matchups. You have to wonder what kind of manipulating we might see as teams chase preferred first-round matchups and sides of the bracket.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Trail Blazers 29-37 4 (in loss column) 10. Pelicans 28-36 3 (in loss column) 11. Kings 28-36 3 (in loss column) 12. Spurs 27-36 3 (in loss column) 13. Suns 26-39 6 (in loss column)

The win-percentage tiebreaker rule the league instituted for this Orlando format could greatly benefit the Blazers, who have more losses than the Pelicans, and are actually 0-3 in head-to-head matchups vs. New Orleans this season. Under normal tiebreaker rules, which factor in head-to-head results above all else, the Pelicans would have the edge. But with win percentage now being the first tiebreaker, the Blazers -- by virtue of having played two more games (both wins) than the Pelicans and Kings, and three more than the Spurs, prior to play being suspended -- would win the tiebreaker if it came to that.

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Bucks 53-12 (--) vs. Magic 2. Raptors 46-18 (6.5 GB) vs. Nets 3. Celtics 43-21 (9.5 GB) vs. 76ers 4. Heat 41-24 (12 GB) vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 39-26 (14 GB) at Heat 6. 76ers 39-26 (14 GB) at Celtics 7. Nets 30-34 (22.5 GB) at Raptors 8. Magic 30-35 (23 GB) at Bucks

As you can see, the 76ers are currently the No. 6 seed in the East. If current matchups were to hold, that would pit them against the Celtics in the first round, Perhaps more importantly, it would keep them on the opposite side of the Bucks in the bracket, meaning Philly could avoid Milwaukee until the conference finals if it were to make it that far.

That's looking pretty far down the road, of course, and Boston would obviously be a really tough first-round matchup. But look at the alternative. Philly can't realistically catch the Celtics, so all they could do is flip spots with Indiana or Miami. Indiana is playing without Domantas Sabonis and would be the likely team to fall below the Sixers (you can see they're already tied with Philly in the loss column, while Miami is two games up on each), which would mean a first-round matchup with the Heat if Philly were to rise in the standings.

That would also mean a second-round matchup with the Bucks. Whereas if the Sixers stayed at No. 6 and got past the Celtics, they would almost certainly get Toronto in the second round. Remember, the Sixers took the Raptors to seven games last year, and this year there is no Kawhi Leonard.

Even without looking past the first round, the Sixers match up up better with Boston than they do Miami. Boston wants to play small, and the Sixers are gigantic. Now that Al Horford is on Philly's side, nobody on the Celtics can match up with Joel Embiid. The Sixers went 3-1 against the Celtics this season, while they went 1-3 vs. the Heat.

All of this is to say, would the Sixers be smart to stay where they are as the No. 6 seed rather than go all out to move up a spot or two? I think we could see a lot of matchup manipulating over these eight games being that home-court advantage is no longer an incentive to attain a higher seed.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Wizards 24-40 5 (in loss column)

The Wizards are the only current non-playoff team from the Eastern Conference to be invited to Orlando, and you have to wonder just how hard they'll actually be trying to get into the playoffs. Davis Bertans has already announced he's not going to play, and as long as the Wizards miss the playoffs, their lottery odds will be calculated based on where they stood in the standings when play was suspended, which would have them slotted for a top-10 pick.

But if they do crack the postseason, they will fall completely out of the lottery. That's potentially five or more draft slots they could lose all for the right to get smashed in the first round against the Bucks -- without even the benefit of at least two home games of revenue. I wouldn't be surprised if Bradley Beal plays limited minutes and then bounces from Orlando the second the Wizards are mathematically eliminated.