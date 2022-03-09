We're just over a month out from the end of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and other than the Phoenix Suns looking like a lock for the No. 1 overall seed, everything is up in the air in both conferences. This is going to be a wild stretch run, and we'll have you covered with daily updates to this playoff picture, tracking everything from current to projected play-in/first-round matchups, magic numbers, remaining schedules and relevant tiebreakers. Below is where things stand entering play on Wednesday, March 9.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times and is constantly updating to reflect changing circumstances to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

*Schedule strength based on Positive Residual, with No. 1 being the toughest and No. 30 being the easiest.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (No. 1)

Phoenix holds a nine-game lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the loss column with 18 games to play. It also owns a nine-loss lead over the East's current top team, the Miami Heat. The Suns are a virtual lock to head into the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed.

Projected seed: 1

1 Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed : 10

10 Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

TBD (play-in results) Strength of remaining schedule: No. 8

No. 8 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Season series 1-1 with one to play

Season series 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Golden State leads season series 2-1 with one to play

FIGHT FOR NO. 2 SEED

Memphis Grizzlies (No. 2)

Memphis is tied in the loss column with No. 3 Golden State, but holds the No. 2 seed by virtue of having one more win to date. If it comes down to a tiebreaker, the Grizzlies currently lead the head-to-head season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining on March 28. But this race is far from over. Memphis holds just a two-loss lead over the No. 4 Jazz, and a three-loss lead over the No. 5 Mavericks. Memphis' lead over No. 6 Denver is effectively five games as Memphis has already clinched the tiebreaker. The Grizzlies have clinched a spot in at least the play-in series.

Projected seed: 2

2 Magic number to clinch playoff spot : 10

10 Current first-round matchup: Wolves vs. Clippers play-in winner

Wolves vs. Clippers play-in winner Strength of remaining schedule: No. 11

No. 11 Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Grizzlies lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Grizzlies lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Golden State Warriors (No. 3)

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 12 games and have gone from battling with the Suns for the No. 1 seed to trying to hang onto a top-four seed. Golden State leads No. 4 Utah by two games in the loss column and No. 5 Dallas by three in the loss column.

Projected seed: 3

3 Magic number to clinch playoff spot : 11

11 Current first-round matchup: Nuggets

Nuggets Strength of remaining schedule: No. 4

No. 4 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Warriors trail season series 2-1 with one to play

Warriors trail season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Warriors lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

CURRENT PLAYOFF TEAMS

Utah Jazz (No. 4)

Utah has won seven of its last 10 and trails No. 2 Memphis by just two games in the loss column. On the flip side, the Jazz hold just a two-game lead over No. 6 Denver.

Projected seed: 4



4 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 2

2 Current first-round matchup: Mavericks

Mavericks Strength of remaining schedule: No. 17

No. 17 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Jazz trail season series 2-1 with one to play

Jazz trail season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Jazz lead season series 2-1 with one to play

Jazz lead season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

The Mavericks have been scorching hot for more than two months now, having won five straight and 24 of their last 31 games. And yet they only lead the No. 6 Nuggets by one game in the loss column. A top-four seed is still very much in play for Dallas, which will enter play on Wednesday trailing the No. 4 Jazz by just one loss, and the No. 2 Grizzlies by just three games with the tiebreaker already sealed.

Projected seed: 5



5 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 3

3 Current first-round matchup: Jazz

Jazz Strength of remaining schedule: No. 18

No. 18 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Dallas trails season series 2-1 with one to play

Dallas trails season series 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Denver Nuggets (No. 6)

Denver feels pretty safe at the moment to stay above play-in series with a three-game lead over the No. 7 Timberwolves, although Minnesota does currently control the tiebreaker with a 2-1 head-to-head advantage with one game to play on April 1. That said, Denver has its sights set higher, as it trails the No. 5 Mavericks by just one game and No. 4 Utah by two games in the loss column.

Projected seed: 6



6 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 4

4 Current first-round matchup: Warriors

Warriors Strength of remaining schedule: No. 29

No. 29 Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Timberwolves: Denver trails season series 2-1 with one game to play

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7)

The Wolves still have a shot to catch No. 6 Denver, which they trail by three in the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining, but it looks like they'll have to play their way into the field. The good news is they look pretty safe to end up as the No. 7 seed with a four-loss lead over the No. 8 Clippers, which means they'll get two cracks at a play-in victory to secure a playoff spot.

Projected seed: 7



7 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 6

6 Current play-in matchup: Clippers

Clippers Strength of remaining schedule: No. 12

No. 12 Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Timberwolves lead season series 2-1 with one game to play

Timberwolves lead season series 2-1 with one game to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Clippers: L.A. has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8)

The Clippers are pretty firm in the No. 8 spot, trailing the No. 7 Wolves by four in the loss column and leading the No. 9 Lakers by three (that lead over the Lakers is effectively four with the Clippers having clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker).

Projected seed: 8



8 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 10

10 Current play-in matchup: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Strength of remaining schedule: No. 5

No. 5 Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Timberwolves: Clippers have clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Clippers have clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Lakers: Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Los Angeles Lakers (No. 9)

Well, it looks like the Lakers are probably going to make the play-in series. They might end up the No. 10 seed, but they hold a four-loss lead over the No. 12 Spurs. Note: The Lakers only lead the No. 11 Blazers by three in the loss column, but Portland is actively trying to lose games at this point. They Blazers will fall out fast.

Projected seed: 9



9 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 15

15 Current play-in matchup: Pelicans

Pelicans Strength of remaining schedule: No. 1

No. 1 Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Clippers: Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Clippers have clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Pelicans: Lakers trail season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 10)

The Pelicans trail the No. 9 Lakers by two in the loss column and lead the No. 12 Spurs by two. New Orleans still has two games left against the Spurs. Again, the Blazers are at No. 11, but the assumption is they're in tank mode and will fall out of the race.

Projected seed: 10



10 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 15

15 Current play-in matchup: Lakers

Lakers Strength of remaining schedule: No. 21

No. 21 Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Lakers: Pelicans lead season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining

Pelicans lead season series 1-0 with two matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Spurs: Pelicans trail season series 2-0 with two matchups remaining

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers: One loss back of No. 10 New Orleans, but assumed to be tanking



One loss back of No. 10 New Orleans, but assumed to be tanking No. 12 San Antonio Spurs: Control own destiny to catch No. 10 New Orleans, which it trails by two with two games remaining. Win those two, and San Antonio would also win the tiebreaker with a 4-0 head-to-head advantage.



EASTERN CONFERENCE

Jimmy Butler's Heat hold the top spot in the East. USATSI

FIGHT FOR NO. 1 SEED

Miami Heat (No. 1)

Miami has won eight of 10. It holds a three-game lead over both the No. 2 Sixers and the No. 3 Bucks, and a 4.5-game lead over the No. 4 Bulls.

Projected seed: 1



1 Magic number to clinch top-four seed : 11

11 Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

TBD (play-in results) Strength of remaining schedule: No. 28

No. 28 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Heat lead season series 2-1 with one game to play

Heat lead season series 2-1 with one game to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Miami currently owns via better conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading their division)

Miami currently owns via better conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading their division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Heat have clinched with 3-0 head-to-head advantage and one game remaining

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 2)

The Sixers gave James Harden the night off in a recent loss to Miami, which is surprising as they are chasing the Heat for the No. 1 seed, which could very well mean avoiding the potentially full-strength Nets in the first round. Philly leads the No. 3 Bucks by one game in the loss column and the No. 4 Bulls by two.

Projected seed: 2



2 Magic number to clinch top-four seed : 14

14 Current first-round matchup: Toronto vs. Brooklyn play-in winner

Toronto vs. Brooklyn play-in winner Strength of remaining schedule: No. 13

No. 13 Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Sixers trail season series 2-1 with one game to play

Sixers trail season series 2-1 with one game to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3)

The Bucks hold a 1.5-game lead over the Bulls for the No. 3 seed with two head-to-head matchups remaining. Milwaukee trails the No. 2 Sixers by one in the loss column with one matchup remaining, which will determine the tiebreaker, meaning the Bucks control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed.

Projected seed: 3



3 Magic number to clinch top-four seed : 15

15 Current first-round matchup: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Strength of remaining schedule: No. 2

No. 2 Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Miami currently owns via better conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading their division)

Miami currently owns via better conference record (season series 2-2, both teams leading their division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Bucks lead season series 2-0 with two games remaining

Bucks lead season series 2-0 with two games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Bucks trail season series 2-1 with one game remaining

Chicago Bulls (No. 4)

The Bulls, who were the No. 1 seed not that long ago, have faded a bit over their last 10 games and now hold just a one-game lead in the loss column over both the No. 5 Celtics (who they play once more) and No. 5 Cavaliers (who they play two more times). The Bulls trail No. 3 Milwaukee by one game in the loss column and No. 2 Philadelphia by two. Our SportsLine projection, as you'll see below, has the Bulls ultimately falling behind Boston to end up in the No. 5 seed.

Projected seed: 5



5 Magic number to clinch top-four seed : 15

15 Current first-round matchup: Celtics

Celtics Strength of remaining schedule: No. 3

No. 3 Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Sixers have clinched via 4-0 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Bulls trail season series 2-0 with two games remaining

Bulls trail season series 2-0 with two games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Season series tied 1-1 with two games remaining

CURRENT PLAYOFF TEAMS

Boston Celtics (No. 5)

The Celtics feel pretty safe to stay out of the play-in with a three-loss lead over the No. 7 Raptors. As mentioned above, SportsLine projections have Boston ultimately jumping Chicago for the No. 4 seed.

Projected seed: 4



4 Magic number to clinch playoff spot : 13

13 Current first-round matchup: Bulls

Bulls Strength of remaining schedule: No. 7

No. 7 Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining

Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 6)

The Cavs are tied in the loss column with the No. 5 Celtics, but Boston has already clinched the tiebreaker with no head-to-head matchups on tap the rest of the way. Cleveland leads the No. 7 Raptors by three games in the loss column, but that lead is four, effectively, as the Cavs have clinched the tiebreaker with one matchup remaining. Cleveland can still absolutely earn home-court advantage in the first round as it trails the No. 4 Bulls by one game with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 6



6 Magic number to clinch playoff spot : 15

15 Current first-round matchup: Bucks

Bucks Strength of remaining schedule: No. 7

No. 7 Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Chicago: Season series tied 1-1 with two games remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with two games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Celtics have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

Toronto Raptors (No. 7)

The Raptors trail the No. 6 Cavs by an effective four games (Cleveland owns tiebreaker) and are staring down a play-in matchup with the No. 8 Nets, who could have Ben Simmons playing by that point. Toronto leads the Nets by three games in the loss column with a slight edge for the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 7



7 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 14

14 Current play-in matchup: Nets

Nets Strength of remaining schedule: No. 10

No. 10 Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining

Cavs have clinched via 3-0 head-to-head advantage with game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 8)

The Nets have likely dug too deep a hole to avoid the play-in series. As it stands, they trail the No. 7 Raptors by three games. The priority, as crazy as it sounds, is not actually falling into the lottery. Entering play on Wednesday, the Nets hold just a one-loss lead over the No. 9 Hornets and they're tied in the loss column with the No. 10 Hawks. Sitting at No. 11, the first team that would be out of the play-in, is the Washington Wizards, who only trail Brooklyn by one in the loss column.

Projected seed: 8



8 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 15

15 Current play-in matchup: Raptors

Raptors Strength of remaining schedule: No. 24

No. 24 Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2)

Raptors currently hold via division winning percentage (season series tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining

Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Nets currently own via conference record (season series tied 2-2)

Charlotte Hornets (No. 9)

The Hornets trail the No. 8 Nets by one game in the loss column. The also actually have one more loss than No. 10 Atlanta, but are currently, technically, the No. 9 seed via a slightly better win percentage. The Hawks and Hornets still have one matchup remaining that will go a long way toward potentially determining home-court advantage in the 9-10 play-in game.

Projected seed: 10



10 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 16

16 Current play-in matchup: Hawks

Hawks Strength of remaining schedule: No. 11

No. 11 Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Hornets trail season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Hornets trail season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Hornets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Atlanta Hawks (No. 10)

First and foremost, the Hawks are battling just to get into the play-in. They lead the No. 11 Wizards by just one game in the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining. After that, they'd like to jump Charlotte for the No. 9 seed to secure home-court advantage in a potential 9-10 play-in game, and our SportsLine projections like Atlanta to pull that off.

Projected seed: 9



9 Magic number to clinch play-in spot : 16

16 Current play-in matchup: Hornets

Hornets Strength of remaining schedule: No. 26

No. 26 Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Brooklyn: Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining

Nets have clinched via 2-0 head-to-head advantage with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Hawks lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Hawks lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Hawks lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN