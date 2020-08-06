Watch Now: NBA Recap: Rockets Handle Lakers With No LeBron (1:22)

The Milwaukee Bucks locked up the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed by rallying from a 23-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat on Thursday. We'll see how much Mike Budenholzer rests his guys over Milwaukee's final four seeding games versus wanting to keep them in rhythm for the playoffs. It's a fine line. 

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice. 

In other games, the Suns kept rolling, the Blazers crept even closer to Memphis and the Kings stayed alive. Here's a full rundown of Thursday's bubble results:

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Friday, August 7. 

Western Conference

Team/SeedRecordCurrent Matchup

1. Lakers

51-17 (--)

vs. Grizzlies/Blazers

2. Clippers

46-22 (5 GB)

vs. Mavericks

3. Nuggets

45-24 (6.5 GB)

vs. Rockets

4. Rockets

43-25 (8 GB)

vs. Jazz

5. Jazz

43-25 (98GB)

vs. Rockets

6. Thunder

42-25 (8.5 GB)

vs. Nuggets

7. Mavericks

41-30 (11.5 GB)

vs. Clippers

8. Grizzlies

32-37 (19.5 GB)

vs. Blazers (Play-in)

The Rockets jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 with their win over the Lakers on Thursday night, trading places with the Thunder; Houston, Utah and OKC continue to shuffle seeds by the day. Also, Denver fell to Portland and dropped a game in its race with the Clippers for the No. 2 seed. 

Race for No. 8

TeamRecordGames Behind No. 8 Seed

9. Trail Blazers

32-38

.5 GB

10. Suns

30-39

2 GB

11. Spurs

29-38

2 GB

12. Kings

29-39

2.5 GB

13. Pelicans

29-39

2.5 GB

The Blazers all but closed the gap on No. 8 Memphis with their win over Denver on Thursday and are in pole position to secure at least a spot in the play-in series. Meanwhile, the Suns moved to 4-0 in the bubble with a win over Indiana and are absolutely in the mix to get a shot at the play-in series if Memphis keeps falling, which is a distinct possibility. 

Eastern Conference

Team/SeedRecordCurrent Matchup

1. Bucks

55-14 (--)

vs. Magic

2. Raptors

49-18 (5 GB)

vs. Nets

3. Celtics

45-23 (9.5 GB)

vs. 76ers

4. Heat

43-26 (12 GB)

vs. Pacers

5. Pacers

42-27 (13 GB)

vs. Heat

6. 76ers

41-27 (13.5 GB)

vs. Celtics

7. Nets

32-36 (22.5 GB)

vs. Raptors

8. Magic

32-37 (23 GB)

vs. Bucks

The Bucks locked up the No. 1 seed with their win over Miami on Thursday. Via the Heat's loss, Boston now gets a bigger cushion on the No. 3 seed. 

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated. 