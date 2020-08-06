Watch Now: NBA Recap: Rockets Handle Lakers With No LeBron ( 1:22 )

The Milwaukee Bucks locked up the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed by rallying from a 23-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat on Thursday. We'll see how much Mike Budenholzer rests his guys over Milwaukee's final four seeding games versus wanting to keep them in rhythm for the playoffs. It's a fine line.

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice.

In other games, the Suns kept rolling, the Blazers crept even closer to Memphis and the Kings stayed alive. Here's a full rundown of Thursday's bubble results:

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Friday, August 7.

*This article will update at the conclusion of each night until the seeding games conclude.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 51-17 (--) vs. Grizzlies/Blazers 2. Clippers 46-22 (5 GB) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 45-24 (6.5 GB) vs. Rockets 4. Rockets 43-25 (8 GB) vs. Jazz 5. Jazz 43-25 (98GB) vs. Rockets 6. Thunder 42-25 (8.5 GB) vs. Nuggets 7. Mavericks 41-30 (11.5 GB) vs. Clippers 8. Grizzlies 32-37 (19.5 GB) vs. Blazers (Play-in)

The Rockets jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 with their win over the Lakers on Thursday night, trading places with the Thunder; Houston, Utah and OKC continue to shuffle seeds by the day. Also, Denver fell to Portland and dropped a game in its race with the Clippers for the No. 2 seed.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Trail Blazers 32-38 .5 GB 10. Suns 30-39 2 GB 11. Spurs 29-38 2 GB 12. Kings 29-39 2.5 GB 13. Pelicans 29-39 2.5 GB

The Blazers all but closed the gap on No. 8 Memphis with their win over Denver on Thursday and are in pole position to secure at least a spot in the play-in series. Meanwhile, the Suns moved to 4-0 in the bubble with a win over Indiana and are absolutely in the mix to get a shot at the play-in series if Memphis keeps falling, which is a distinct possibility.

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Bucks 55-14 (--) vs. Magic 2. Raptors 49-18 (5 GB) vs. Nets 3. Celtics 45-23 (9.5 GB) vs. 76ers 4. Heat 43-26 (12 GB) vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 42-27 (13 GB) vs. Heat 6. 76ers 41-27 (13.5 GB) vs. Celtics 7. Nets 32-36 (22.5 GB) vs. Raptors 8. Magic 32-37 (23 GB) vs. Bucks

The Bucks locked up the No. 1 seed with their win over Miami on Thursday. Via the Heat's loss, Boston now gets a bigger cushion on the No. 3 seed.

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.