The Milwaukee Bucks locked up the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed by rallying from a 23-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat on Thursday. We'll see how much Mike Budenholzer rests his guys over Milwaukee's final four seeding games versus wanting to keep them in rhythm for the playoffs. It's a fine line.
Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice.
In other games, the Suns kept rolling, the Blazers crept even closer to Memphis and the Kings stayed alive. Here's a full rundown of Thursday's bubble results:
- Kings 140, Pelicans 125 (box score)
- Bucks 130, Heat 116 (box score)
- Suns 114, Pacers 99 (box score)
- Clippers 126, Mavericks 111 (box score)
- Blazers 125, Nuggets 115 (box score)
- Rockets 113, Lakers 97 (box score)
Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, entering play on Friday, August 7.
*This article will update at the conclusion of each night until the seeding games conclude.
Western Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Lakers
51-17 (--)
vs. Grizzlies/Blazers
2. Clippers
46-22 (5 GB)
vs. Mavericks
3. Nuggets
45-24 (6.5 GB)
vs. Rockets
4. Rockets
43-25 (8 GB)
vs. Jazz
5. Jazz
43-25 (98GB)
vs. Rockets
6. Thunder
42-25 (8.5 GB)
vs. Nuggets
7. Mavericks
41-30 (11.5 GB)
vs. Clippers
8. Grizzlies
32-37 (19.5 GB)
vs. Blazers (Play-in)
The Rockets jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 with their win over the Lakers on Thursday night, trading places with the Thunder; Houston, Utah and OKC continue to shuffle seeds by the day. Also, Denver fell to Portland and dropped a game in its race with the Clippers for the No. 2 seed.
Race for No. 8
|Team
|Record
|Games Behind No. 8 Seed
32-38
.5 GB
10. Suns
30-39
2 GB
11. Spurs
29-38
2 GB
12. Kings
29-39
2.5 GB
13. Pelicans
29-39
2.5 GB
The Blazers all but closed the gap on No. 8 Memphis with their win over Denver on Thursday and are in pole position to secure at least a spot in the play-in series. Meanwhile, the Suns moved to 4-0 in the bubble with a win over Indiana and are absolutely in the mix to get a shot at the play-in series if Memphis keeps falling, which is a distinct possibility.
Eastern Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Bucks
55-14 (--)
vs. Magic
2. Raptors
49-18 (5 GB)
vs. Nets
3. Celtics
45-23 (9.5 GB)
vs. 76ers
4. Heat
43-26 (12 GB)
vs. Pacers
5. Pacers
42-27 (13 GB)
vs. Heat
6. 76ers
41-27 (13.5 GB)
vs. Celtics
7. Nets
32-36 (22.5 GB)
vs. Raptors
8. Magic
32-37 (23 GB)
vs. Bucks
The Bucks locked up the No. 1 seed with their win over Miami on Thursday. Via the Heat's loss, Boston now gets a bigger cushion on the No. 3 seed.
There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.