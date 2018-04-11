NBA playoff picture, standings, current matchups: Jazz, Blazers playing for West No. 3 seed; Nuggets-Wolves for final spot

Seven of the eight Western Conference playoff teams are set as we enter the final night of the NBA regular season. Seeds can still fluctuate all over the place, but again, just one spot remains, and that spot will go to the winner of the Nuggets-Wolves matchup in Minnesota. Here is the West playoff picture entering Wednesday, April 11. For the Eastern Conference playoff picture, click here.

Already clinched

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

The Rockets are locked into the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage clinched through the Finals should they make it there. Now, they just wait to see who they'll face in the first round. If current seeds hold, Houston would get Minnesota in the opening round. If Denver beats Minnesota on Wednesday to steal the final bid, the Nuggets would actually move up to at least the No. 7 spot, so there is no way we can see a Houston-Denver first-round series.

Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Timberwolves



Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed, and like Houston, they are merely waiting to see who they will play in the first round. If current seeds hold, Golden State will see No. 7 Oklahoma City in the first round, but that is unlikely to happen as all OKC has to do to move up to at least the No. 6 seed is beat Memphis.

Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Thunder



Fighting for No. 3

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

The Blazers will face the Jazz on Wednesday night with the No. 3 seed on the line. If the Blazers lose, they could feasibly fall as low as the No. 5 seed if San Antonio beats New Orleans and Memphis beats OKC.

Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Spurs



Utah Jazz (No. 4 seed)

As mentioned above, a win over the Blazers on Wednesday and the Jazz will lead to the No. 3 seed. By defeating the Warriors on Tuesday, Utah ensured that it will not fall below the No. 5 spot even with a loss to Portland.

Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Pelicans



Middle of the pack

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)

New Orleans no longer has a path to a top-four seed after Utah beat Golden State on Wednesday. The best the Pelicans can do is hang onto No. 5 with a win over San Antonio Wednesday, or fall as low as No. 8 depending on other outcomes.

Remaining games: vs. Spurs



San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)

San Antonio still has a chance to get a top-four seed with a win Wednesday night, but it needs Memphis to knock off OKC and Utah to beat Portland.

Remaining games: at New Orleans

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)

OKC still has a path to a top-four seed, and there are actually pretty good odds of it happening. Here's the deal: If OKC beats Memphis, and Portland beats the Jazz, no matter what else happens the Thunder will be No. 4.

Remaining games: vs. Memphis



One game for the final spot

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 8 seed)

Pretty simple for the Wolves: Beat the Nuggets on Wednesday, and they're in. Lose, and they're out. Depending on other outcomes, they could end up as the No. 6, 7 or 8 seed.

Remaining games: vs. Denver

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

Same deal as the Wolves as it's a winner take all on Wednesday. Depending on other outcomes, Denver can end up as the No. 6 or 7 seed with a win, but it has no path to the No. 8 seed. If the Nuggets get in, they will play either Golden State or the winner of the Jazz-Blazers game in the first round.