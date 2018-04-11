NBA playoff picture, standings, current matchups, schedule: 76ers look to lock East No. 3 seed, Cavs remain in hunt

Miami fell to OKC on Monday and Milwaukee topped the Magic, meaning the Bucks jumped the Heat for the No. 6 seed for the moment. With all eight teams having a sealed a berth and only seeds being sorted out, here is your Eastern Conference playoff picture entering Wednesday, April 11. For the Western Conference playoff picture, click here.

The Top Four

Toronto Raptors (No. 1 seed)

The Raptors have secured the No. 1 seed in the East. Now it's merely a matter of who they'll face in the first round.

Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Wizards



Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed)

The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed. Now they just have to figure out how to navigate the playoffs without Kyrie Irving.

Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Heat

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)

The Sixers currently occupy the No. 3 spot, and a win over Milwaukee Wednesday night will seal that spot. At worst, Philly has clinched a top-four seed.

Remaining games: vs. Milwaukee



vs. Milwaukee Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Milwaukee

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 4 seed)

Cleveland, which owns the tiebreaker over Philly via conference record, can jump to No. 3 with a win over the Knicks on Wednesday and a Sixers loss to the Bucks. Cleveland cannot fall out of the No. 4 spot.

Remaining games: vs. Knicks



vs. Knicks Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Indiana

The Bottom Four

Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)

The Pacers are locked into the No. 5 seed. It's just a question of whether they'll face the Sixers or Cavs in the first round.

Remaining games: vs. Charlotte

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 6 seed)

Milwaukee gets the No. 6 seed with a win over Philly on Wednesday. If the Bucks lose, they need Miami to also lose to Toronto and/or Washington to lose to Orlando.

Remaining games: at Philadelphia

Miami Heat (No. 7 seed)

The Heat need a win and a Milwaukee loss to jump into the No. 6 seed. It cannot fall below No. 7.

Remaining games: vs. Toronto



Washington Wizards (No. 8 seed)

After taking care of business vs. Boston on Tuesday, Washington can still jump to No. 6 in one scenario: If it beats Orlando on Wednesday, Philly beats Milwaukee and Toronto beats Miami. No. 7 and No. 8 are in play as well.