NBA playoff picture, standings, current matchups, schedule: Cavs can jump Sixers for No. 3 in East
Cleveland owns the tiebreaker over Philly via conference record
Miami fell to OKC on Monday and Milwaukee topped the Magic, meaning the Bucks jumped the Heat for the No. 6 seed for the moment. With all eight teams having a sealed a berth and only seeds being sorted out, here is your Eastern Conference playoff picture entering Tuesday, April 10. For the Western Conference playoff picture, click here.
NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
The Top Four
Toronto Raptors (No. 1 seed)
The Raptors have secured the No. 1 seed in the East. Now it's merely a matter of who they'll face in the first round.
- Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Wizards
Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed)
The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed. Now they just have to figure out how to navigate the playoffs without Kyrie Irving.
- Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Heat
Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)
The Sixers currently occupy the No. 3 spot out East, and according to SportsLine projections, they have better than a 90 percent chance of staying there. At worst, Philly has clinched a top-four seed.
- Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two
- Remaining games: at Atlanta, vs. Milwaukee
- Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Miami
Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 4 seed)
Cleveland, which owns the tiebreaker over Philly via conference record, can jump to No. 3 with a win over the Knicks on Wednesday and a Sixers loss to the Bucks. The Cavs certainly have the easier matchup. Cleveland cannot fall out of the No. 4 spot.
- Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two
- Remaining games: vs. Knicks
- Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Indiana
The Bottom Four
Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)
The Pacers are locked into the No. 5 seed. It's just a question of whether they'll face the Sixers or Cavs in the first round.
- Remaining games: vs. Charlotte
Milwaukee Bucks (No. 7 seed)
Milwaukee jumped into the No. 6 seed with a win over Orlando and Miami's loss to the Thunder on Monday. They've got a tough one against Philly to close the year if they want to stay in that spot.
- Remaining games: at Philadelphia
Miami Heat (No. 6 seed)
The Heat lost control of the No. 6 seed with a loss to the Thunder on Monday. But is it really that bad to be in line to face the injury-riddled Celtics rather than the red-hot Sixers or Cavs?
- Remaining games: vs. Toronto
Washington Wizards (No. 8 seed)
Washington can still get to the No. 7 seed if it wins its final two and Miami loses its season finale to Toronto. The Wizards cannot go any higher than No. 7.
- Remaining games: vs. Boston, at Orlando
