NBA playoff picture, standings, current matchups: Timberwolves, Nuggets set for play-in game

And then there was one -- playoff spot in the West, that is. On Monday night three more teams (New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City) locked up playoff berths in the West, leaving the final spot to either Minnesota or Denver, who just happen to play each other on the final night of the season. Seeds can still change from No. 3 through No. 8 out West, but again, seven are locked in and two are fighting for the final spot. Here is the West playoff picture entering Tuesday, April 10. For the Eastern Conference playoff picture, click here.

NOTES: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Already clinched

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

The Rockets are locked into the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage clinched through the Finals should they make it there. Now, they just wait to see who they'll face in the first round. If current seeds hold, Houston would get Minnesota in the opening round. If Denver beats Minnesota on Wednesday to steal the final bid, the Nuggets would actually move up to at least the No. 7 spot, so there is no way we can see a Houston-Denver first-round series.

Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Timberwolves



Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed, and like Houston, they are merely waiting to see who they will play in the first round. If current seeds hold, Golden State will see No. 7 Oklahoma City in the first round, and what a matchup that would be with Stephen Curry likely not able to play.

Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Thunder



Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

The Blazers have clinched a playoff spot but are clinging to the No. 3 seed, and it's even tighter after they lost to the Nuggets on Monday. Now, even if Utah loses to Golden State on Tuesday, the Jazz can jump the Blazers by beating them on the final night of the season, which would leave them with identical 48-34 records with Utah holding the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two



Two Remaining games: vs. Utah

vs. Utah Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Spurs

Utah Jazz (No. 4 seed)

Get this: Utah can claim the No. 3 by simply beating Portland on Wednesday night, but depending on what happens with the teams below them, the Jazz can also fall to the No. 8 seed if they lose their final two.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Two

Two Games remaining: vs. Warriors, at Blazers

vs. Warriors, at Blazers Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)

The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Clippers on Monday. They currently own the No. 5 spot and could still steal the No. 4 seed with two Utah losses and an OKC loss on the final night, but there are also scenarios in which the Pels could fall all the way to No. 8.

Remaining games: vs. Spurs



San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)

It looked shaky for a while, but the Spurs put the hammer on the Kings in the fourth quarter Monday night and close out the win to secure their 21st straight playoff berth as a franchise. Pretty remarkable stuff with Kawhi Leonard in street clothes for essentially the entire season. The Spurs play New Orleans on the final night of the season and can rise to the No. 5 seed with a win, but they can't go any higher than that based on tiebreakers. On the flip side, if they were to lose their final game and the Nuggets were to beat Minnesota, assuming OKC beats Memphis, the Spurs could fall to No. 8 and face Houston in the first round.

Remaining games: at New Orleans



Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)

OKC clinched a berth with an impressive win in Miami on Monday night. There is still a way for the Thunder to get as high as the No. 5 seed, but they can't go any higher. If they simply beat Memphis, they'll end up no worse than No. 6. Lose to Memphis, and the only way they rise above their current No 7 spot is if the Jazz lose their final two.

Remaining games: vs. Memphis



Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 8 seed)

Here's the deal for the Wolves: Beat the Nuggets on Wednesday, and they're in. Lose, and they're out.

Remaining games: vs. Denver



Outside looking in

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

Same deal as the Wolves as it's a winner take all on Wednesday. The Nuggets can actually go as high as the No. 6 seed, depending on what happens with some of the other teams ahead of them, should they knock off Minnesota, but seeds are not their concern. It's simply getting a ticket to the dance. Survive and advance, baby.