Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."

Several early matchups provided a clearer picture in the standings. In the East, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, locking up the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round. The Nets clinched the No. 2 seed with their win over the Cavaliers. Also, the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets to secure the No. 8 seed in Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against No. 7 Boston. The Hornets will face the No. 10 Indiana Pacers as the No. 9 seed in the second East play-in game.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors locked up the No. 8 seed after beating the Memphis Grizzlies, who will drop to No. 9. Both teams will advance to next week's play-in games. Later on, the Lakers took down the Pelicans in New Orleans while the Trail Blazers took care of business against the Nuggets, pushing Los Angeles into the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed. Portland will enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the West while the Mavericks will be the No. 5 seed.

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like following Sunday, May 16. Teams are listed in order of current seed along with the SportsLine projected finishing seed and different magic number scenarios. A "playoff spot" means a top-six seed.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

The Jazz have locked up the No. 1 seed

2. Phoenix Suns

The Suns have locked up the No. 2 seed

3. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have locked up the No. 3 seed

4. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have locked up the No. 4 seed

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have locked up the No. 5 seed

6. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers have locked up the No. 6 seed

(Play-in teams)

7. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have locked up the No. 7 seed (They move on to play in next week's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Warriors.

8. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have locked up the No. 8 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Lakers)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are locked into the No. 9 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Spurs)

10. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are locked into the No. 10 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Grizzlies)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have clinched the No. 1 seed.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are locked into the No. 2 seed. (They move on to play the winner of the play-in game between Boston and Washington)

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are locked into the No. 3 seed.

4. New York Knicks

The Knicks have clinched the No. 4 seed.

5. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are locked into the No. 5 seed.

6. Miami Heat

The Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed.

(Play-in teams)

7. Boston Celtics

The Celtics are locked into the No. 7 seed. (They move on to Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Wizards)

8. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are locked into the No. 8 seed. (They move on to Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Celtics)

9. Indiana Pacers



The Pacers are locked into the No. 9 seed. (They move on to Tuesday's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Hornets)

10. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are locked into the No. 10 seed. (They move on to Tuesday's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Pacers)