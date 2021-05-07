After falling to the Clippers on Thursday night, the Lakers will face the Blazers on Friday night with the play-in tournament cut line hovering. The loser will fall below to the No. 7 seed. If the Lakers win, they'll stick at No. 6 for the time being. If the Blazers win, they'll either be No. 6 if the Mavericks beat the Cavaliers or No. 5 if Dallas loses to to Cleveland.

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like entering play on Friday, May 7. Teams are listed in order of current seed along with the SportsLine projected finishing seed and different magic number scenarios. A "playoff spot" means a top-six seed. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections possible.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

The Jazz hold a one-game lead over No. 2 Phoenix for the No. 1 overall seed. The Suns own the tiebreaker. Utah has clinched a top-four seed and can clinch a top-three seed with a win over the Nuggets on Friday.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 6

6 Magic number to clinch top-two seed: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 24th

24th Projected seed: No. 1

2. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix trails the Jazz by one in the loss column for the No. 1 overall seed. The Suns own the tiebreaker. Phoenix has clinched a top-four seed.

Magic number to clinch top-two seed: 4

4 Strength of remaining schedule: 12th



12th Projected seed: No. 2

3. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers beat the Lakers on Thursday and if the postseason were the start today, they would face the Lakers in the 3-6 first-round matchup. The Clippers are tied in the loss column with the Nuggets, who own the tiebreaker, but for the moment it's the Clippers with a higher win percentage by virtue of having played one more game. The Clippers have clinched at least a top-four seed.

Strength of remaining schedule: 27th

27th Projected seed: No. 3

4. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are tied in the loss column with the Clippers and own the tiebreaker, but for the moment the Clippers have played one more game and have a slightly higher win percentage. Denver controls its own destiny for the No. 3 seed and can lock up a top-four seed with a win Friday night or a Dallas loss. The Nuggets have clinched a playoff spot.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 1



1 Strength of remaining schedule: 16th

16th Projected seed: No. 4

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have a one-loss lead over the No. 6 Lakers and No. 7 Blazers entering play on Friday. The Mavericks own the tiebreaker over the Lakers. The Blazers own the tiebreaker over Dallas. The Mavericks have clinched a spot in at least the play-in tournament.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 5

5 Strength of remaining schedule: 29th

29th Projected seed: No. 5

6. Los Angeles Lakers

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 5

5 Strength of remaining schedule: 17th

17th Projected seed: No. 6

(Current play-in teams)

The Blazers are tied with the Lakers by record and season series. They play Friday night to decide the tiebreaker. If the Blazers win, they will move up to No. 6 at least, and potentially No. 5 if the Mavericks lose to Cleveland as Portand owns the tiebreaker over the Mavericks. Portland has clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.

Strength of remaining schedule: 4th

4th Projected seed: No. 7

8. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors beat OKC on Thursday. Combined with Memphis' loss to Detroit, the Warriors took over the No. 8 seed for the moment via win percentage. The Golden State-Memphis season series is tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining on the final day of the season. The Warriors have a one-loss lead over No. 10 San Antonio (31-33) with the tiebreaker in hand, making that lead effectively two. The Warriors lead the No. 11 Pelicans by three in the loss column with the season series tied 1-1 and one matchup remaining.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 9th

9th Projected seed: No. 8

9. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies took a dreadful loss to the Pistons on Thursday, falling to the No. 9 seed. Memphis is tied in the loss column with the No. 8 Warriors (who have a higher win percentage at the moment) with the season series tied 1-1 and one matchup left on the last day of the season. Memphis has a one-loss lead over San Antonio, but with the tiebreaker already secured, that lead is effectively two.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 22nd

22nd Projected seed: No. 9

The Spurs, losers of five straight, are one loss back of the No. 9 Warriors, who own the tiebreaker, making that gap effectively two games. San Antonio is up two in the loss column on the No. 11 Pelicans with the tiebreaker secured, making that lead three in effect. San Antonio leads No. 12 Sacramento by three in the loss column with one matchup remaining Friday night. Sacramento already owns the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 6

6 Strength of remaining schedule: 2nd

2nd Projected seed: No. 10

(Clinging to play-in life)

11. New Orleans Pelicans -- Two losses back of No. 10 San Antonio (Spurs have the tiebreaker).

-- Two losses back of No. 10 San Antonio (Spurs have the tiebreaker). 12. Sacramento Kings -- Three losses back of No. 10 San Antonio. Kings own tiebreaker with one head-to-head matchup remaining on Friday night.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

The Sixers have a three-loss lead over the Nets for the No. 1 seed. Philly also has the tiebreaker over Brooklyn, meaning that lead is effectively four. The bigger threat to Philadelphia is actually No. 3 Milwaukee, which is also three losses back but owns the tiebreaker over Philly.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 4

4 Magic number to clinch top-two seed: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 28th

28th Projected seed: No. 1

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have lost four straight to basically fall out of the running for the No. 1 seed. Brooklyn is now tied in the loss column with the No. 3 Bucks. The Bucks have the tiebreaker over Brooklyn, but the Nets have a higher win percentage for the time being having played one more game. The Nets have clinched a top-three seed, but do not control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed.

Strength of remaining schedule: 23rd

23rd Projected seed: No. 3

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are tied in the loss column with No. 2 Brooklyn with the tiebreaker secured. Milwaukee owns a five-loss lead over the No. 4 Knicks with six to play, so the No. 3 seed is pretty secure even though the Knicks own the tiebreaker. Milwaukee has clinched a top-four seed.

Magic number to clinch top-three seed : 2

: 2 Strength of remaining schedule: 26th

26th Projected seed: No. 2

The Knicks hold a two-game lead over No. 5 Atlanta in the loss column with the tiebreaker in hand, making that an effective three-game lead. The Knicks also have a two-loss lead over No. 6 Boston (season series tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining on the final day of the season) and No. 7 Miami (Heat own tiebreaker). The Knicks have clinched a spot in at least the play-in tournament.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 3



3 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 5

5 Strength of remaining schedule: 3rd

3rd Projected seed: No. 5

5. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks took a tough loss to Indiana on Thursday and now trail the No. 4 Knicks by two in the loss column. New York also owns the tiebreaker, so that gap is effectively three. Atlanta's more pressing concern is holding onto the No. 5 seed. Atlanta is tied in the loss column with No. 6 Boston and No. 7 Miami with the tiebreaker secured against both. SportsLine projections have Atlanta passing New York for the No. 4 seed thanks in part to having the league easiest remaining schedule.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 3

Strength of remaining schedule: 30th

30th Projected seed: No. 4

6. Boston Celtics

Boston is tied in the loss column with No. 7 Miami with a 1-0 season-series lead. The Celtics play the Heat twice more before the season's end. Boston, which has clinched a spot in at least the play-in tournament, is also tied with No. 5 Atlanta but the Hawks own the tiebreaker. Boston has a three-loss lead over No. 8 Charlotte with the tiebreaker in hand.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 4



4 Strength of remaining schedule: 25th

25th Projected seed: No. 6

(Current play-in teams)

7. Miami Heat

The Heat are tied with the No. 6 Celtics with two matchups remaining. Boston leads the season series 1-0 and thus has the tiebreaker at the moment. Miami is also tied in the loss column with No. 5 Atlanta but the Hawks have the tiebreaker. The Heat have a three-loss lead over No. 8 Charlotte (Hornets own tiebreaker). Miami has clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 4

4 Strength of remaining schedule: 18th

18th Projected seed: No. 7

Charlotte has a one-loss lead over No. 9 Indiana with the tiebreaker in hand, making that an effective two-game gap. The Hornets lead No. 10 Washington by two in the loss column and own the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 13th

13th Projected seed: No. 8

The Pacers trail the No. 8 Hornets by one in the loss column, but Charlotte owns the tiebreaker, so that deficit is effectively two. Indiana has a one-loss lead over No. 10 Washington, which has secured the tiebreaker, with one matchup remaining.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 15th

15th Projected seed: No. 9

The Wizards trail the No. 9 Pacers by one game with the tiebreaker secured and one head-to-head matchup remaining on Saturday. The Wizards have a three-loss lead over the No. 12 Bulls and a four-loss lead over the No. 12 Raptors.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 3

Strength of remaining schedule: 20th

20th Projected seed: No. 10

(Outside looking in)