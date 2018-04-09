NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers, current matchups: Jazz clinch spot in West, OKC can do same
The regular season ends Wednesday, and out West, there are now five teams playing for four playoff spots
At one point this year, the Jazz were 19-28. They've now gone 29-7 since Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup in late January and on Sunday clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Lakers. That leaves five teams competing for four spots in the West with three days to go in the regular season. Strap in.
Here is your Western Conference playoffs picture entering Monday, April 9. For your Eastern Conference playoff picture, click here.
NOTES: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
Already clinched
Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)
The Rockets are locked into the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage clinched through the Finals should they make it there. Now, they just wait to see who they'll face in the first round with the West's No. 8 seed still completely up in the air. If seeds hold, Houston would get Minnesota in the opening round.
- Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)
The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed, and like Houston, they are merely waiting to see who they will play in the first round. If seeds hold, Golden State will see No. 7 Oklahoma City in the first round, and what a matchup that would be with Stephen Curry likely not able to play.
- Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)
The Blazers have clinched a playoff spot and are clinging to the No. 3 seed, and it's getting tighter by the day. They're just one game up on the No. 4 Jazz, who they play on the final night of the season. First, they have to get past Denver, which is playing for its playoff life.
- Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two
- Remaining games: at Denver, vs. Utah
- Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Spurs
Utah Jazz (No. 4 seed)
Utah is 28-7 since Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup in late January. As mentioned above, they are just one game back of the No. 3 Blazers. If they were to lose out and end up tied with the Nuggets, Denver would have the tiebreaker via a better division record.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Two
- Games remaining: vs. Warriors, at Blazers
- Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Pelicans
Five teams for four spots
New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)
A win against the Clips on Monday, and the Pelicans are in. Lose on Monday, and it will come down to Wednesday night's season finale against the Spurs.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two
- Remaining games: at Clippers, vs. Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)
Like the Pelicans and the Thunder below, one more win will seal a spot for the Spurs. They should be able to get that against the Kings on Monday.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two
- Remaining games: vs. Sacramento, at New Orleans
Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)
The Thunder play at Miami on Monday night, and if they win, they're in. If they lose, they still should be safe as long as they don't blow the season finale against the lowly Grizzlies, but in a perfect world they would like to move higher than their current No. 7 seed and avoid the Warriors in the first round.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two
- Games remaining: at Miami, vs. Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 8 seed)
The Wolves are tied with the No. 9 Nuggets, and those two play each other on the final night of the season. It's starting to look very much like that game could decide the final spot. If they lose to the Grizzlies on Monday, frankly, they don't deserve to get in.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two
- Remaining games: vs. Memphis, vs. Denver
Outside looking in
Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)
When you're outside the playoffs entering the last week, all you can ask for is to control your own destiny, and the Nuggets do. Win their final two games, and they're in. Simple as that.
- Remaining games: vs. Blazers, at Minnesota
-
Updating East's NBA playoff picture
SportsLine simulations give Philly better than a 90 percent chance of hanging on to the No....
-
Power Rankings: Playoff race takes shape
The end of the regular season is Wednesday and the race for the NBA title begins on Saturd...
-
Thunder vs. Heat odds, NBA picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Miami basketball and locked in a play for H...
-
NBA Sunday schedule, news, updates
Here's everything you need to know from the NBA on Sunday
-
Suns clinch worst record in NBA
The Suns out-tanked a plethora of NBA teams on Sunday with yet another loss
-
Hornets name Kupchak president, GM
The Hornets have found their new president, but will he be able to have the same success he...