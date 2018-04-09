NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers, current matchups: Jazz clinch spot in West, OKC can do same

At one point this year, the Jazz were 19-28. They've now gone 29-7 since Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup in late January and on Sunday clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Lakers. That leaves five teams competing for four spots in the West with three days to go in the regular season. Strap in.

Here is your Western Conference playoffs picture entering Monday, April 9. For your Eastern Conference playoff picture, click here.

NOTES: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Already clinched

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

The Rockets are locked into the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage clinched through the Finals should they make it there. Now, they just wait to see who they'll face in the first round with the West's No. 8 seed still completely up in the air. If seeds hold, Houston would get Minnesota in the opening round.

Current first-round matchup: No. 8 Timberwolves



Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed, and like Houston, they are merely waiting to see who they will play in the first round. If seeds hold, Golden State will see No. 7 Oklahoma City in the first round, and what a matchup that would be with Stephen Curry likely not able to play.

Current first-round matchup: No. 7 Thunder



Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

The Blazers have clinched a playoff spot and are clinging to the No. 3 seed, and it's getting tighter by the day. They're just one game up on the No. 4 Jazz, who they play on the final night of the season. First, they have to get past Denver, which is playing for its playoff life.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two



Two Remaining games: at Denver, vs. Utah

at Denver, vs. Utah Current first-round matchup: No. 6 Spurs

Utah Jazz (No. 4 seed)

Utah is 28-7 since Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup in late January. As mentioned above, they are just one game back of the No. 3 Blazers. If they were to lose out and end up tied with the Nuggets, Denver would have the tiebreaker via a better division record.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Two

Two Games remaining: vs. Warriors, at Blazers

vs. Warriors, at Blazers Current first-round matchup: No. 5 Pelicans

Five teams for four spots

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)

A win against the Clips on Monday, and the Pelicans are in. Lose on Monday, and it will come down to Wednesday night's season finale against the Spurs.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two



Two Remaining games: at Clippers, vs. Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)

Like the Pelicans and the Thunder below, one more win will seal a spot for the Spurs. They should be able to get that against the Kings on Monday.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two



Two Remaining games: vs. Sacramento, at New Orleans



Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)

The Thunder play at Miami on Monday night, and if they win, they're in. If they lose, they still should be safe as long as they don't blow the season finale against the lowly Grizzlies, but in a perfect world they would like to move higher than their current No. 7 seed and avoid the Warriors in the first round.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two

Two Games remaining: at Miami, vs. Memphis

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 8 seed)

The Wolves are tied with the No. 9 Nuggets, and those two play each other on the final night of the season. It's starting to look very much like that game could decide the final spot. If they lose to the Grizzlies on Monday, frankly, they don't deserve to get in.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two

Two Remaining games: vs. Memphis, vs. Denver

Outside looking in

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

When you're outside the playoffs entering the last week, all you can ask for is to control your own destiny, and the Nuggets do. Win their final two games, and they're in. Simple as that.