After losing to the Warriors on Monday, the Utah Jazz turned into Golden State fans on Tuesday as they watched Stephen Curry and Co. take down the Phoenix Suns to push Utah's lead for the No. 1 overall seed back to two games with three to play.

Also, the Portland Trail Blazers are the West's new No. 5 seed by way of the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday (Portland has the head-to-head tiebreaker). The Los Angeles Lakers, after beating the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller, remain in the No. 7 spot, one game back of both the Mavericks and Blazers, but that gap is effectively two as the Lakers have already lost the tiebreaker to both.

In the case of a three-way tie, in which case the tiebreaker rules change, the Lakers would get a bump to No. 6 by way of having a better conference record than Portland, which would fall to No. 7, while Dallas would get No. 5 by way of being a division winner.

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like entering play on Wednesday, May 12. Teams are listed in order of current seed along with the SportsLine projected finishing seed and different magic number scenarios. A "playoff spot" means a top-six seed. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections possible.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

The Jazz own a two-game lead over the No. 2 Suns with three games to play. Utah has clinched at least the No. 2 seed, but staying in the No. 1 spot has major implications as it would mean, as of Wednesday, starting the playoffs on the opposite side of the bracket from the Suns and Clippers, and also the Lakers if they stay at No. 7. Phoenix does own the tiebreaker over the Jazz.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 15th

15th Projected seed: No. 1

2. Phoenix Suns

The Suns missed a big opportunity by losing to the Warriors on Tuesday. They now trail the No. 1 Jazz by two games with three to play, though Phoenix does have the tiebreaker if it comes to that. The Suns can still fall to the No. 3 spot as they're two up on the Clippers with three to play, and the Clippers own the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch top-two seed: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 15th



15th Projected seed: No. 2

3. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have a one-game lead over the No. 4 Nuggets with three games to play. Denver owns the tiebreaker, so that race is still very much in question. The Clippers have clinched a top-four seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 29th

29th Projected seed: No. 3

4. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets trail the No. 3 Clippers by one in the loss column with three games to play and the tiebreaker in hand. Denver clinched a top-four seed with its win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Strength of remaining schedule: 24th

24th Projected seed: No. 4

5. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers jumped to the No. 5 seed on Tuesday by way of Dallas losing to Memphis. Portland is currently tied with the No. 6 Mavericks with a one-game lead over the No. 7 Lakers and the the head-to-head tiebreaker secured over both.

Where this gets a bit complicated is if the Blazers, Mavericks and Lakers end up in a three-way tie, in which case tiebreaker rules change, throwing head-to-head out the window. The first three-team tiebreaker goes to a division winner, which would be Dallas. After that, the next tiebreaker is win percentage vs. the other two teams involved. Portland is 4-2 against the Lakers and Mavs this season, while the Lakers are 2-4 against Portland and Dallas, which means Portland would get No. 6 and the Lakers would get No. 7.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 1st

1st Projected seed: No. 6

6. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks fell to No. 6 on Tuesday after losing to the Grizzlies. Dallas is tied with No. 5 Portland, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Dallas has a one-game lead over the No. 7 Lakers, but with the tiebreaker secured that lead is effectively two games with three to play.

Where this gets a bit complicated is if the Blazers, Mavericks and Lakers end up in a three-way tie, in which case tiebreaker rules change, throwing head-to-head out the window. The first three-team tiebreaker goes to a division winner, which would be Dallas. After that, the next tiebreaker is win percentage vs. the other two teams involved. Portland is 4-2 against the Lakers and Mavs this season, while the Lakers are 2-4 against Portland and Dallas, which means Portland would get No. 6 and the Lakers would get No. 7.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 27th

27th Projected seed: No. 5

(Current play-in teams)

7. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers got a huge win over the Knicks on Tuesday without LeBron James to stay in the hunt for a top-six seed. The Lakers trail the No. 6 Mavericks and No. 5 Blazers by one game, but they have already lost the tiebreaker to both, so those leads are effectively two games with three to play.

As mentioned above, if the Blazers, Mavericks and Lakers end up in a three-way tie, in which case tiebreaker rules change, it would throw head-to-head out the window. The first three-team tiebreaker goes to a division winner, which would be Dallas. After that, the next tiebreaker is win percentage vs. the other two teams involved. Portland is 4-2 against the Lakers and Mavs this season, while the Lakers are 2-4 against Portland and Dallas, which means Portland would get No. 6 and the Lakers would get No. 7.

Strength of remaining schedule: 26th

26th Projected seed: No. 7

8. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors beat the Suns on Tuesday to remain tied with the No. 9 Grizzlies in the loss column. The Warriors-Grizzlies season series is tied 1-1 with the rubber match set for the final day of the season. The Warriors have clinched at least the No. 9 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 8 seed: 2

2 Strength of remaining schedule: 18th

18th Projected seed: No. 8

Memphis, after a big win over Dallas on Tuesday, is tied in the loss column with No. 8 Golden State (which has a higher win percentage at the moment) with the season series tied 1-1 and one matchup left on the last day of the season. The Grizzlies have a two-loss lead over No. 10 San Antonio, but with the tiebreaker already secured, that lead is effectively three. They have clinched at least the No. 10 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 8 seed: 3

3 Magic number to clinch No. 9 seed: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 20th



20th Projected seed: No. 9

San Antonio leads No. 11 New Orleans and No. 12 Sacramento by three in the loss column (Spurs own tiebreaker over both) with four games to play.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 3rd

3rd Projected seed: No. 10

(Clinging to play-in life)

11. New Orleans Pelicans -- Three losses back of No. 10 San Antonio (Spurs have the tiebreaker).

-- Three losses back of No. 10 San Antonio (Spurs have the tiebreaker). 12. Sacramento Kings -- Three losses back of No. 10 San Antonio (Spurs have the tiebreaker).

Jusuf Nurkic and the Blazers move up to No. 5 after winning four straight. USATSI

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

The Sixers lost to the Pacers on Tuesday, but are still pretty safe to seal the No. 1 seed. Philly now leads No. 2 Brooklyn by two games with three to play and the tiebreaker in hand.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 28th

28th Projected seed: No. 1

The Nets trail the No. 1 Sixers by two games with three to play and Philly owns the tiebreaker. Brooklyn leads No. 3 Milwaukee by one game, but the Bucks have the tiebreaker. The Nets have clinched a top-three seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 2 seed: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 23rd

23rd Projected seed: No. 2

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are one game back of the No. 2 Nets with the tiebreaker in hand. The Bucks have clinched a top-three seed, but do not control their own destiny for anything higher than that.

Strength of remaining schedule: 19th

19th Projected seed: No. 3

The Hawks jumped to No. 4 after New York's loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. The Knicks own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atlanta, but in the case of a three-way tie, the first tiebreaker goes to a division winner. Atlanta currently leads Miami by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker for the Southwest Division lead, so it would get No. 4, while Miami sticks at No. 5 with a better win percentage vs. the teams involved than New York. Atlanta clinches a top-six seed with one more win or a Boston loss. Stay tuned on this one.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 30th

30th Projected seed: No. 4

The Heat sealed a top-six seed with a win over Boston on Tuesday. Miami is tied with No. 4 Atlanta (Hawks own head-to-head) and the No. 6 Knicks (Miami owns head to head). As it stands as a three-team tie, the first tiebreaker goes to a division winner. Atlanta currently leads Miami by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker for the Southwest division lead, while Miami sticks at No. 5 with a better win percentage vs. the teams involved than New York.

Strength of remaining schedule: 13th



13th Projected seed: No. 6

6. New York Knicks

New York fell to the Lakers on Tuesday to drop to the No. 6 seed by way of the three-team tiebreaker rules, which favor new No. 4 Atlanta as the Southwest Division leader. Miami sticks at No. 5 with a better win percentage vs. the teams involved than New York.

If this doesn't end a three-way tie, the Knicks own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hawks, but Miami owns the tiebreaker over the Knicks. The Knicks have clinched a spot in at least the play-in tournament, but could still fall into the play-in tourney if they lose out and Boston, which owns the tiebreaker over New York, wins out.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 17th

17th Projected seed: No. 5

(Current play-in teams)

The Celtics fell to Miami on Tuesday and is now one loss, or one New York and Atlanta win from being eliminated from top-six contention. The Celtics could win their final three, and if the Knicks lose their final three, the Celtics, currently three games back of New York, own the tiebreaker. The good news for the Celtics is at least they play the Knicks on the final day of the season if it gets that far.

Strength of remaining schedule: 25th

25th Projected seed: No. 7

Charlotte trails No. 7 Boston by two games with three to play (Boston owns tiebreaker). The Hornets are tied with No. 9 Indiana with the tiebreaker in hand. The Hornets lead No. 10 Washington by one in the loss column and own the tiebreaker, making than an effective two-game gap. The Hornets have clinched a play-in spot.

Strength of remaining schedule: 10th

10th Projected seed: No. 8

The Pacers are tied with the No. 8 Hornets, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Indiana leads No. 10 Washington by one in the loss column (Wizards own the tiebreaker). Indiana has clinched a play-in spot.

Strength of remaining schedule: 14th

14th Projected seed: No. 9

10. Washington Wizards

The Wizards trail the Pacers by one in the loss column, but they do own the tiebreaker. They have a three-loss lead over the No. 11 Bulls with three games to play. Chicago owns the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 21st

21st Projected seed: No. 10

(Clinging to play-in life)