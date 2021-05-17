Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."

Several early matchups are already in the books, and have provided a clearer picture in the standings. In the East, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, locking up the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round. The Nets clinched the No. 2 seed with their win over the Cavaliers. Also, the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets to secure the No. 8 seed in Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against No. 7 Boston. The Hornets will face the No. 10 Indiana Pacers as the No. 9 seed in the second East play-in game.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors locked up the No. 8 seed after beating the Memphis Grizzlies, who will drop to No. 9. Both teams will advance to next week's play-in games.

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like on Sunday, May 16. Teams are listed in order of current seed along with the SportsLine projected finishing seed and different magic number scenarios. A "playoff spot" means a top-six seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections possible.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

The Jazz have a one-game lead over the No. 2 Suns, who own the tiebreaker. A Jazz win over Sacramento on Sunday clinches the No. 1 seed. If Utah loses, Phoenix can claim the No. 1 seed with a win over San Antonio.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 1

1 Final game: vs. Sacramento Kings

vs. Sacramento Kings Projected seed: No. 1

2. Phoenix Suns

The Suns trail the No. 1 Jazz by one game. A Jazz win over Sacramento on Sunday clinches the No. 1 seed for Utah. If Utah loses, the door opens for Phoenix, which could then claim the No. 1 seed with a win over San Antonio. Phoenix can't finish below the No. 2 seed.

Final game: vs. San Antonio Spurs

vs. San Antonio Spurs Projected seed: No. 2

3. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are tied with the No. 4 Clippers with the tiebreaker secured. If Denver beats Portland on Sunday, it clinches the No. 3 seed. But beating Portland could help the Lakers, if they beat New Orleans, jump Portland into the No. 6 seed. Does Denver want to play the Lakers in the first round? Probably not. Don't be surprised to see Denver basically throw this game and try to set up a 3-6 first-round matchup with the Blazers.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: 1

1 Remaining game: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

vs. Portland Trail Blazers Projected seed: No. 3

4. Los Angeles Clippers

There is no scenario in which the Clippers can face the Lakers in the first round. They made sure of that by losing to Houston on Friday. The Clippers are tied with the No. 3 Nuggets, who own the tiebreaker. If the Clippers beat the Thunder on Sunday and the Nuggets beat the Blazers, the Clippers stay at No. 4 and play the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks. If the Clippers win and the Nuggets lose to Portland, L.A. goes to No. 3 and plays either the Blazers or Mavericks at No. 6, depending on whether the Mavericks beat the Timberwolves.

Final game: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Projected seed: No. 3

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are one game up on the No. 6 Blazers and No. 7 Lakers. The Mavericks own the tiebreaker over the Lakers, but the Blazers own the tiebreaker over Dallas. If the Mavericks beat the Timberwolves on Sunday, they're the No. 5 seed. If Dallas loses, Portland wins and the Lakers lose to New Orleans, Portland is No. 5 and Dallas is No. 6. If Dallas loses and the Blazers and Lakers both win, it would end a three-way tie.

In the case of a three-way tie, the first tiebreaker goes to Dallas as the only division winner. From there, the Blazers own the head-to-head over the Lakers to secure the No. 6 seed, leaving L.A. in the play-in tourney at No. 7. Dallas cannot drop below the No. 6 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 5 seed: 1

1 Final game: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Projected seed: No. 5

6. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are one game back of the No. 5 Mavericks and tied with the No. 7 Lakers with the tiebreaker secured over both. If the Mavericks beat the Timberwolves on Sunday, the best Portland can do is beat the Nuggets and end up at No. 6. But here's the thing: If the Blazers beat the Nuggets and Clippers beat the Thunder, the Clippers move to No. 3 and would then become Portland's first-round opponent. Do the Blazers really want that?

If the Blazers lose and the Lakers win, the Blazers fall to No. 7. This is the outcome our SportsLine model projects. The Lakers have no incentive to lose. They can't face the Clippers, the one first-round matchup they may try to avoid. If the Lakers play all their guys, they're likely not going to lose to the Pelicans (90 percent chance of victory in simulations), while the simulations only have Portland beating Denver 47 percent of the time. This all changes, of course, if the Nuggets hold their main players out to make sure they lose and go back to No. 4, which would keep them from having to face the Lakers.

If the Mavericks lose and the Blazers and Lakers both win, they will end in a three-way tie, in which case the first tiebreaker goes to Dallas as the only division winner. From there, the Blazers own the head-to-head over the Lakers to secure the No. 6 seed, leaving L.A. in the play-in tourney at No. 7.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 1

1 Remaining game: vs. Denver Nuggets

vs. Denver Nuggets Projected seed: No. 7

(Current play-in teams)

7. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers beat the Pacers on Saturday to pull even with the No. 6 Blazers, who own the tiebreaker. The Lakers cannot get any higher than the No. 6 seed. For that to happen, they need to beat New Orleans and have the Blazers lose to Denver. SportsLine projections have the Lakers beating New Orleans and Portland losing to Denver, which would move the Lakers up to No. 6.

But ... that would pit the Lakers against the No. 3 Nuggets, and does Denver really want that? If Denver holds out its main players in an effort to lose the game to Portland, drop to No. 4 and avoid the Lakers, the sims go out the window.

If the Blazers, Mavericks and Lakers end up in a three-way tie, the first tiebreaker goes to Dallas as the only division winner. From there, the Blazers own the head-to-head over the Lakers to secure the No. 6 seed, leaving L.A. in the play-in tourney at No. 7.

Remaining games: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

vs. New Orleans Pelicans Projected seed: No. 6

8. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have locked up the No. 8 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 7 vs. 8 play-in game)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are locked into the No. 9 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Spurs)

10. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are locked into the No. 10 seed. (They move on to play in next week's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Grizzlies)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

1. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have clinched the No. 1 seed.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are locked into the No. 2 seed. (They move on to play the winner of the play-in game between Boston and Washington)

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are locked into the No. 3 seed.

4. New York Knicks

The Knicks have clinched the No. 4 seed.

5. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are locked into the No. 5 seed. (Atlanta cannot fall below the No. 5 seed. It has a one-game lead over No. 6 Miami. If both teams finish with same record, the Hawks would win the Southeast Division by way of having a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Miami.)

6. Miami Heat

The Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed. (Atlanta cannot fall below the No. 5 seed. It has a one-game lead over No. 6 Miami. If both teams finish with same record, the Hawks would win the Southeast Division by way of having a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Miami.)

(Current play-in teams)

7. Boston Celtics

The Celtics are locked into the No. 7 seed. (They move on to next Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Wizards)

8. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are locked into the No. 8 seed. (They move on to next Tuesday's 7 vs. 8 play-in game against the Celtics)

9. Indiana Pacers



The Pacers are locked into the No. 9 seed. (They move on to next Tuesday's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Hornets)

10. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are locked into the No. 10 seed. (They move on to next Tuesday's 9 vs. 10 play-in game against the Pacers)