The Brooklyn Nets clinched a top-four seed Thursday night with a 130-113 win over the Pacers. The win gives Brooklyn a nine-loss lead over the No. 5 Hawks with nine games to play. If somehow they lose all nine of those games and Atlanta wins out and they end in a tie, Brooklyn has the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma City was officially eliminated from play-in contention on Thursday after a 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.

A quick reminder on the new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8, with the higher seed having to win one game while the lower seed would have to win two. The winner of that 7 vs. 8 series gets the No. 7 spot, with the loser awaiting the winner of the 9 vs. 10 play-in series to decide the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like entering play on Friday, April 30. Teams are listed in order of current seed along with the SportsLine projected finishing seed and different magic number scenarios. A "playoff spot" means a top-six seed. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections possible.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

The Jazz have a clinched playoff spot and continue to hold the league's best record at 45-17, but their lead over the Phoenix Suns is just one game and the Suns have already clinched the tiebreaker. Oh, by the way, Phoenix and Utah play Friday night.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 9

9 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 1

1 Strength of remaining schedule: 17th

17th Projected seed: No. 1

The Suns have clinched their first playoff berth since 2010. They are within a game of the No. 1 Jazz with the tiebreaker in hand, and they have also extended their lead over the No. 3 Clippers to three games in the loss column. The Suns play the Jazz on Friday.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 12th

12th Projected seed: No. 2

3. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are tied in the loss column with the No. 4 Nuggets, whom they play on Saturday in a game with even more ramifications in that it will decide the tiebreaker with the season series currently tied 1-1. The Clippers have clinched at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 1

1 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 26th

26th Projected seed: No. 3

The Nuggets have gone 7-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending ACL tear. They are five games up on the No. 5 Los Angeles Lakers in the loss column and lead the season series 1-0. Denver has one game left against the Lakers. It could be in position to jump the No. 3 Clippers on Saturday when the two meet for their final head-to-head matchup of the season.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 2

2 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 4

4 Strength of remaining schedule: 8th

8th Projected seed: No. 4

5. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament. They hold just a two-loss lead over the No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers and a one-loss lead over the No. 6 Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers-Blazers season series is tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining next Friday, which will determine the tiebreaker. At No. 6, it's the Mavericks who own the tiebreaker over the Lakers.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 1

1 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 7

7 Strength of remaining schedule: 11th

11th Projected seed: No. 5

Dallas sits one loss behind the No. 5 Lakers and one loss above the No. 7 Blazers. Dallas owns the tiebreaker over the Lakers via a 2-1 edge in the head-to-head season series, but beneath them, it's the Blazers who own the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 2

2 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 10

10 Strength of remaining schedule: 28th

28th Projected seed: No. 6

(Current play-in teams)

7. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers sit in the No. 7 spot, and as you'll see below, our SportsLine projections have them holding that position. The Blazers do not control their own destiny for a top-six seed, but they do only trail Dallas by one game in the loss column and they own the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 3

3 Strength of remaining schedule: 4th

4th Projected seed: No. 7

The Grizzlies lost to the Blazers on Wednesday and are now two games back of No. 7 Portland in the loss column. Memphis does own the tiebreaker over Portland, but that was a big loss in terms of moving up. The more pressing situation is now holding off the No. 9 Spurs and at least staying in the first play-in series. Entering play on Thursday, Memphis and San Antonio are tied in the loss column, but the Grizzlies do own the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 7

7 Strength of remaining schedule: 29th

29th Projected seed: No. 8

The Spurs are two losses up on the No. 10 Warriors, who took a bad loss to the Timberwolves Thursday night. Golden State does have the tiebreaker over the Spurs if it comes to that. The Spurs have the league's toughest remaining schedule according to opponent win percentage. San Antonio is tied with No. 8 Memphis in the loss column, but as mentioned above, Memphis owns the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 6

6 Strength of remaining schedule: 1st

1st Projected seed: No. 9

10. Golden State Warriors

Entering play on Friday, the Warriors have a three-loss lead over the Pelicans, which sounds relatively safe, but the caveat is the two teams have three head-to-head matchups remaining. If the Pels somehow sweep those games and both teams were to win out otherwise, they would jump the Warriors courtesy of owning the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch play-in series: 4

4 Strength of remaining schedule: 24th

24th Projected seed: No. 10

(Clinging to play-in life)

11. New Orleans Pelicans -- Three losses back of No. 10 Golden State

-- Three losses back of No. 10 Golden State 12. Sacramento Kings -- Five losses back of No. 10 Golden State

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Current playoff teams)

The Nets have clinched a top-four seed with nine games to play and a nine-loss lead over the Hawks, as Brooklyn owns the tiebreaker. The Nets have a one-loss lead over Philly for the East's current No. 1 seed. But that lead is tenuous because the Sixers own the tiebreaker. Our SportsLine projections have Brooklyn now hanging onto the top seed with the 76ers ending up No. 2 in the East.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: 9

9 Strength of remaining schedule: 10th

10th Projected seed: No. 1

The Sixers have won two straight and are just one loss back of No. 1 Brooklyn with the tiebreaker in hand. Philly owns a three-loss lead over No. 3 Milwaukee, but it's the Bucks who have the tiebreaker thanks to a 3-0 head-to-head sweep. The Sixers have clinched a top-six seed.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 2



2 Strength of remaining schedule: 30th

30th Projected seed: No. 2

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are almost certainly not going to drop below No. 3 with a four-loss lead over the No. 4 Knicks, but their chances of catching Philly or Brooklyn look slim, particularly with Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle injury. The Bucks are three games behind Philly and own the tiebreaker via a 3-0 season-series sweep. Milwaukee has clinched a spot in at least the play-in tournament.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 3

3 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 5

5 Strength of remaining schedule: 23rd

23rd Projected seed: No. 3

The Knicks hold a one-loss lead over the No. 5 Hawks, but that lead is effectively two games as the Knicks own the tiebreaker. Still, our SportsLine projections have the Knicks ultimately falling below Atlanta due in part to their tough remaining schedule. The Knicks hold a two-loss lead over the No. 6 Celtics.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 2

2 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 6

6 Magic number to clinch top-four seed: 9

9 Strength of remaining schedule: 7th

7th Projected seed: No. 5

5. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have dropped two straight. They are one loss behind the No. 4 Knicks and one loss ahead of No. 6 Boston. The good news is Atlanta owns the tiebreaker over Boston, so that lead is effectively two games. Our SportsLine projections have Atlanta jumping the Knicks for a top-four seed.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 2

2 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 7

7 Strength of remaining schedule: 22nd

22nd Projected seed: No. 4

The Celtics are one loss back of No. 5 Atlanta, but as mentioned, the Hawks own the tiebreaker. Boston is two losses back of the Knicks, and the two teams play on the final day of the regular season, so Boston has a good amount of control over its top-four destiny. That's the upside. The downside is the Celtics have fallen into a tie with the No. 7 Heat, whom they play twice over the season's final week. Those two games could very well determine who secures a top-six seed and who has to battle through at least one play-in series.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 4

4 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 6

6 Strength of remaining schedule: 27th

27th Projected seed: No. 6

(Current play-in teams)

7. Miami Heat

The Heat are relatively secure to end up with at least the No. 9 seed, as they're four losses up on the No. 10 Washington Wizards. But they obviously have their sights set on moving up to at least No. 6 and avoiding the play-in tournament altogether. As mentioned, they are tied with the No. 6 Celtics with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 4

4 Magic number to clinch playoff spot: 7

7 Strength of remaining schedule: 19th

19th Projected seed: No. 7

The Hornets have lost two straight but the No. 9 Pacers have done them the favor of also losing two straight, so Charlotte's lead remains one over Indiana with the tiebreaker in hand. The Hornets are two losses back of the No. 7 Heat and have one more head-to-head matchup with Miami remaining with the tiebreaker already in their pocket. The Hornets do not control their own destiny for a top-six seed.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 6

6 Strength of remaining schedule: 25th

25th Projected seed: No. 8

The Pacers hold a two-game lead over the No. 10 Wizards with two more head-to-head matchups remaining. Indiana is relatively safe to make the play-in tournament with a three-loss lead over No. 11 Chicago and a four-loss lead over No. 12 Toronto.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 7

7 Strength of remaining schedule: 20th

20th Projected seed: No. 9

10. Washington Wizards

The Wizards have won 11 of their last 13 and hold a two-loss lead over the No. 11 Chicago Bulls, but Chicago owns the tiebreaker. The Wizards have a three-loss lead over the No. 12 Toronto Raptors with one head-to-head remaining, but again, the Raptors own the tiebreaker. The Wizards have two games left against Indiana, which they trail by two losses for the No. 9 seed. If the Wizards have designs on moving past Indiana, they probably need to at least split the final two matchups (which would give them the tiebreaker) if not sweep them, but the more pressing concern is holding off Chicago and Toronto.

Magic number to clinch play-in spot: 9

9 Strength of remaining schedule: 21st

21st Projected seed: No. 10

(Outside looking in)