NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers: Celtics on cusp of 4-seed; Nuggets seal no worse than 3-seed

Huge wins by the Celtics and the Nuggets Friday night. Boston beat Indiana to all but lock up the East's No. 4 seed, while Denver moved one step closer to sealing the No. 2 seed with a win over Portland. Also

What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand entering Saturday, April 6. Teams are listed in order of current seed, with the projected finishing seed, along with the SportsLine data used to determine that finishing seed, below. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races right down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 seed all but sealed



Golden State Warriors (No. 1 seed)

The Warriors beat the Cavs Friday night and are now one victory, or one Denver loss, from sealing the West's No. 1 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 1

No. 1 Current first-round matchup: vs. Spurs

vs. Spurs Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Denver via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Fight for No. 2 seed

Denver Nuggets (No. 2 seed)

Denver assured itself of no worse than the No. 3 seed with a big-time win over Portland Friday night. If Denver wins two of its final three games, or if Houston loses one of its final two games, the Nuggets get the No. 2 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 2 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 2

No. 2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder

vs. Thunder Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Houston and Golden State; already clinched tiebreaker over Portland via better division record

Houston Rockets (No. 3 seed)

The Rockets have clinched a top-four seed. If the Rockets win their final two games, they can't end up worse than the No. 3 seed, and if Denver helps them out a bit, they're still within range of the No. 2 seed. That said, the Rockets only lead the No. 4 Blazers by one game in the loss column and Portland has the tiebreaker. Houston can still end up anywhere from seeds 2-4.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers



vs. Clippers Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Denver and Utah; already lost tiebreaker to Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 4 seed)

Portland fell to Denver Friday night and thus lost its chance at the No. 2 seed. The Blazers are still in range of the No. 3 seed, just one game back in the loss column of the Rockets with three games to play and the Blazers own the tiebreaker. That said, Portland also leads the No. 5 Jazz by just one game and Utah has the tiebreaker. Portland can still end up 3-5.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 4

No. 4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Jazz



vs. Jazz Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Houston; already lost tiebreaker to Utah and Denver

Entering the 5-8 logjam

Utah Jazz (No. 5 seed)

Utah is one game back of the No. 4 Blazers and it owns the tiebreaker. The Jazz can't be passed for the No. 5 seed by the Clippers, but OKC could still technically catch them. One more Jazz win or one OKC loss would seal the No. 5 seed for Utah.

Magic number to clinch No. 5 seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: at Blazers



at Blazers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Spurs and Clippers; currently own tiebreaker over Portland via division record; lost tiebreaker to OKC; currently losing tiebreaker with Houston (division leader)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 6 seed)

With two games to play, the Clippers are tied in the loss column with No. 7 OKC, which has three games left. The tiebreaker between the Clippers and Thunder is also very tight right now, with the Clippers holding a slight advantage via a one-game in-conference lead, but there are still in-conference games to play for both. What we know for sure is the Clippers will end up somewhere from 6-8.

Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Rockets



at Rockets Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Jazz; currently losing tiebreaker, barely, to Spurs via conference record; currently have slim tiebreaker advantage over OKC via conference record

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)

The Thunder are one half-game up on the No. 8 Spurs (San Antonio has the tiebreaker) and are still within range of the No. 6 Clippers. To get to No. 6, OKC needs to finish 3-0 and have the Clippers split their final two, or finish 2-1 and have the Clippers finish 0-2. OKC can also still catch the Jazz if they were to win out and the Jazz were to lose out because OKC has the tiebreaker. The Thunder can finish anywhere from 5-8.

Magic number to clinch No. 7 seed: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 8

No. 8 Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets



at Nuggets Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Houston, Portland and Utah; already lost tiebreaker to Spurs; currently losing tiebreaker to Clippers

San Antonio Spurs (No. 8 seed)

As mentioned above, the Spurs are one game back in the loss column of the No. 7 Thunder and they own the tiebreaker. San Antonio also only trails the No. 6 Clippers by one game. Factoring in remaining schedules, SportsLine projections still like the Spurs to pass the Thunder and end up as the No. 7 seed.

Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Warriors



at Warriors Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Thunder; currently own tiebreaker over Clippers, barely, via conference record

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Top two seeds are locked

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1 seed)

The Bucks clinched the No. 1 overall seed with their win over the Sixers Thursday night. They will have home-court advantage all the way through the Finals, should they make it that far.

Current first-round matchup: vs. Magic



Toronto Raptors (No. 2 seed)

Toronto is locked into the No. 2 seed.

Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets



Fight for No. 3 seed

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)

The Sixers have a 1 1/2-game lead over No. 4 Boston with three games to play. Boston owns the tiebreaker. Two more wins for the Sixers, or one win and one Celtics loss, would clinch the No. 3 seed for Philly.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pistons



vs. Pistons Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Pacers; lost tiebreaker to Celtics

Boston Celtics (No. 4 seed)

The Celtics got a huge win Friday night over Indiana and now need just one more win, or one Indiana loss, to clinch the No. 4 seed. As mentioned above, Boston still has a path to catching the Sixers for the No. 3 seed as well. Boston would need to win its final two and have Philly lose two of its final three.

Magic number to clinch No. 4 seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pacers



vs. Pacers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Sixers and Pacers

Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)

The Pacers took a big hit with their loss to Boston Friday night. They now need to win out, and have Boston lose out, to earn the No. 4 seed. More than likely, Indiana and Boston will be playing in the 4-5 first-round matchup and Boston will have home-court advantage.

Clinched at least No. 5 seed

Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: vs. Celtics



vs. Celtics Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Sixers and Celtics

The final three seeds

Orlando Magic (No. 6 seed)

The Magic jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 by virtue of their win over the Hawks and Detroit's loss to OKC on Friday. They can still end up anywhere from 6-9, but just one more win, or one Miami loss, would at least clinch a playoff spot for the Magic because they own the tiebreaker over the Heat, who trail Orlando by two games with three to play.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: One

One Projected seed: No. 8



No. 8 Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Miami; already lost tiebreaker to Nets and Pistons

Brooklyn Nets (No. 7 seed)

The Nets are tied in the loss column with Orlando and Detroit, and they have the tiebreaker over both of them. They also play Miami, who they currently lead by one game, in the last game of the season. In short, they are the team in this four-team logjam that actually controls its own destiny to get to the No. 6 seed, but they also have a couple tough games coming up vs. Milwaukee and Indiana before that Miami matchup to close the season.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Raptors

at Raptors Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Pistons and Magic; trail season series vs. Miami 2-1 with one to play

Detroit Pistons (No. 8 seed)

Detroit fell from No. 6 to No. 8 with a loss to the Thunder Friday night. They are tied in the loss column with the No. 7 Nets and No. 6 Magic and have a one-game lead over No. 9 Miami.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Sixers



at Sixers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Magic; lost tiebreaker to Nets; currently lead Miami for tiebreaker via conference record

Miami Heat (No. 9 seed)

The bad news is the Heat are one game back in the loss column from the final playoff spot. The good news is they still, somehow, control their own destiny to get in. Pretty simply, if they win their final three games over the Raptors, Sixers and Nets, they're in. If they lose one of those, particularly the Nets game, they need a lot of help.