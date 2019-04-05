NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers: Celtics, Pacers battle for 4-seed; Blazers have 2-seed in sight

Milwaukee sent the Sixers to their fifth loss in seven games on Thursday, and in doing so, the Bucks clinched the No. 1 overall seed and will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, including the NBA Finals should they make it that far. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Pacers, who hold identical records, are set to do battle Friday night with the winner getting the heavy inside track on the East's No. 4 seed.

What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand entering Friday, April 5. Teams are listed in order of current seed, with the projected finishing seed, along with the SportsLine data used to determine that finishing seed, below. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races right down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 seed all but sealed



Golden State Warriors (No. 1 seed)

The Warriors throttled the Lakers Thursday night, and are now two wins, or two Denver losses, or a combination of the two, from clinching the West's No. 1 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 1

No. 1 Current first-round matchup: vs. Spurs

vs. Spurs Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Denver via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Fight for No. 2 seed

Denver Nuggets (No. 2 seed)

With virtually no shot of catching the Warriors, the Nuggets now have to be concerned with holding off the Rockets and Blazers, who both trail Denver by just two games in the loss column for the No. 2 seed. Portland and Denver play each other Friday night and then again on Sunday, meaning Portland controls its own destiny to at least tie the Nuggets, but they would still need Denver to lose an additional game because Denver owns the tiebreaker. Houston, on the other hand, owns the tiebreaker over the Nuggets. Bottom line: There is still a viable path for both Houston and Portland to catch Denver for the 2-seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 2 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 2

No. 2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder

vs. Thunder Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Houston and Golden State; already clinched tiebreaker over Portland via better division record

Houston Rockets (No. 3 seed)

The Rockets have played one more game to date than the Blazers and thus have one more win, but they're tied in the loss column meaning if both teams were to win out, it would be Portland, which owns the tiebreaker, prevailing as the No. 3 seed. As mentioned above, the Rockets can also still catch the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. Here's how that could happen: The Nuggets lose two of their final four, and the Rockets finish 3-0. That would leave them with identical records and Houston owns the tiebreaker.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers



vs. Clippers Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Denver; already lost tiebreaker to Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 4 seed)

As laid out above, the Blazers play Denver Friday night, and then again on Sunday. If they win those two games they will be tied with the Nuggets with two games for each team still to play, with Denver owning the tiebreaker. As for the race for the No. 3 seed, it's simple: The Blazers control their own destiny. They are tied in the loss column with Houston and they own the tiebreaker. Win out, and No. 3 is theirs. The only reason Houston is No. 3 in the standings entering Friday is it has played one more game to date, and thus has one more win. All that said, Portland also only leads No. 5 Utah by two games in the loss column. The Blazers can still end up anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 4

No. 4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Jazz



vs. Jazz Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Houston; currently losing tiebreaker to Jazz via Utah's better division record; already lost tiebreaker to Nuggets via either head-to-head or division record.

Entering the 5-8 logjam

Utah Jazz (No. 5 seed)

The Jazz remain two games back of the No. 4 Blazers, and two games ahead of the No. 6 Clippers, over whom they have the tiebreaker. Utah, which hosts the Kings Friday night, ending up as the No. 5 seed is a good bet.

Magic number to clinch No. 5 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: at Blazers



at Blazers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Spurs and Clippers; currently own tiebreaker over Portland via division record; lost tiebreaker to OKC; currently losing tiebreaker with Houston (division leader)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 6 seed)

The Clips have a 1 1/2-game lead over the No. 7 Thunder. The Clippers have three games left; the Thunder have four. If the Clippers win out, we'll avoid a tiebreaker headache. If these two end up tied, get ready for an algebra lesson. Basically, OKC and L.A. have tied the season series 2-2. Being in different divisions and neither being a division leader, the next tiebreaker is in-conference record. This is where the Clippers currently hold a slight edge with two more Western Conference wins entering Friday, but all of L.A.'s remaining three games are against the West, as are three of OKC's remaining four, so a lot can change there.

Again, for now, none of this is in play as the Clippers hold a slight lead, but they also play the Warriors and the Jazz in their final two games. All the while, the No. 8 Spurs are in range of all this, too. And that's a whole other tiebreaker situation. So yeah, this could get very dicey for the No. 6 seed.

Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Rockets



at Rockets Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Jazz; currently losing tiebreaker, barely, to Spurs via conference record; currently have slim tiebreaker advantage over OKC via conference record

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 7 seed)

The Thunder, who host the Pistons Friday night, have a half-game lead over San Antonio for the No. 7 seed and trail the Clippers by 1 1/2 games for the No. 6 seed. Tiebreaker scenarios with the Clippers, as detailed above, abound. Meanwhile, it's the No. 8 Spurs who own the tiebreaker over the Thunder, which is largely the reason our SportsLine projections have the Spurs ultimately passing OKC for the No. 7 seed. We'll see about that.

Magic Number to clinch No. 7 seed: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 8

No. 8 Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets



at Nuggets Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Houston, Portland and Utah; already lost tiebreaker to Spurs; currently losing tiebreaker to Clippers

San Antonio Spurs (No. 8 seed)

As detailed above, the Spurs are two games back of the Clippers for the No. 6 seed, and one game back in the loss column of No. 7 OKC. They've already clinched the tiebreaker over OKC and currently own it over the Clippers. As you can see below, because of that tiebreaker, our projections still like the Spurs to come out as the No. 7 seed over OKC when it's all said and done.

Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Warriors



at Warriors Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Thunder; currently own tiebreaker over Clippers, barely, via conference record; already lost tiebreaker to Jazz

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Top two seeds are locked

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1 seed)

The Bucks clinched the No. 1 overall seed with their win over the Sixers Thursday night. They will have home-court advantage all the way through the Finals, should they make it that far.

Current first-round matchup: vs. Magic



Toronto Raptors (No. 2 seed)

Toronto is locked into the No. 2 seed.

Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets



Fight for No. 3 seed

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)

The Sixers have lost five of their last seven, but remain relatively secure in the No. 3 seed. They have a two-game lead over the Celtics and Pacers, who are tied for the No. 4 seed by record, with three games left. By virtue of Indiana and Boston playing each other Friday night, the Sixers will clinch a better record over whoever loses that game by night's end.

Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pistons



vs. Pistons Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Pacers; already lost tiebreaker to Celtics

Boston Celtics (No. 4 seed)

The Celtics play Indiana Friday night. The two teams are tied for the No. 3 seed with the Celtics currently owning the tiebreaker via a 2-1 season-series advantage, which would obviously change with a Pacers win. If Boston were to win, not only would it almost seal the No. 4 seed as the Celtics would be effectively (with the tiebreaker) two games up on Indiana with two to play, but it would inch the Celtics even closer to the Sixers, over whom they also own the tiebreaker.

All of that said, you'll see below that our SportsLine projections actually have the Celtics finishing below Indiana as the No. 5 seed. That will obviously change with a Boston win on Friday. This game is pretty much everything.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pacers



vs. Pacers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Sixers; currently own tiebreaker over Indiana via 2-1 head-to-head advantage with one matchup left

Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)

The Pacers are tied in the loss column with Boston. The Celtics lead the season series 2-1, with the teams squaring off Friday night. All detailed in the above section, Indiana can still catch Philly for the No. 3 seed, but the more likely goal is passing Boston for the No. 4 seed, which our SportsLine projections predict they will do. Of course, that will change if the Pacers lose to Boston on Friday. This is basically a playoff game for at least the No. 4 seed.

Clinched at least No. 5 seed

Projected seed: No. 4

No. 4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Celtics



vs. Celtics Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Sixers; currently losing season series with Boston 2-1 with one to play

The final three seeds

Detroit Pistons (No. 6 seed)

This is where things get dicey in the East, with four teams still in the hunt for the final three spots. The Pistons are in the best position of the three -- Detroit has a one-game lead in the loss column over Brooklyn, Orlando and Miami. You'll see below that Detroit has a magic number of four, but that's accounting for what could end up as a four-team tie for the final three spots. Magic numbers are a combination of wins for you and losses for the team chasing you, but in this case, Detroit could win two more to get to 41-41 and the three other teams would be able to match the 41 wins even suffering another loss along the way.

The number for Detroit is 42. If they get there, by virtue of the Heat and Nets playing each other in the last game of the season, at least the loser of that game would have no way to reach that win total. To get to 42, the Pistons need three more wins. So, with the part they control, their magic number is actually three.

Yes, it's complicated. Stay tuned ...

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Sixers



at Sixers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Magic, lost tiebreaker to Nets, currently lead Miami for tiebreaker via conference record

Brooklyn Nets (No. 7 seed)

The Nets are tied in the loss column with No. 8 Orlando and No. 9 Miami. They trail No. 6 Detroit by a half-game. Brooklyn plays Miami in the last game of the season, and that could well be a play-in game.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Raptors

at Raptors Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Pistons and Magic; trail season series vs. Miami 2-1 with one to play

Orlando Magic (No. 8 seed)

Orlando is currently the No. 8 seed by virtue of owning the tiebreaker over the No. 9 Heat. The teams are tied in the loss column. Orlando has three games left; Miami has four.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 8



No. 8 Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Miami; already lost tiebreaker to Nets and Pistons

Miami Heat (No. 9 seed)

Miami has four games left to catch the Magic, who currently have the same number of losses as the Heat but own the tiebreaker. As mentioned above, Brooklyn might be the best bet in terms of the team Miami can catch, and they'll face off in the final night of the regular season. Miami controls its own destiny to end up ahead of the Nets. Win out, and Miami is in.