NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers, strength of schedule: Is OKC in danger out West?

To say the NBA playoff races are wild right now would be an understatement. What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand in the completely nuts Western Conference entering Thursday, March 22. (Check out the Eastern Conference playoff picture here). This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track right down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Western Conference

Playoff Locks

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

While the Rockets aren't yet a lock for the No. 1 seed, they are ending up there in 100 percent of our SportsLine simulations. But let's forget the numbers on this one: Houston is getting the 1-seed. The Warriors don't care about it, and even if they did, Curry is out and they're too far behind.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: Three



Three Remaining games: Eight (five home, three road)

Eight (five home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .461 (seventh-easiest in league)

.461 (seventh-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Chicago, vs. Phoenix, at San Antonio



vs. Chicago, vs. Phoenix, at San Antonio SportsLine projections: 100 percent to get No. 1 seed

Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is almost certainly out for the first round of the playoffs, where they'll be the No. 2 seed barring something completely crazy. One Golden State win or one Portland loss clinches that 2-seed for the Warriors.

Magic number to clinch No. 2 seed: One

One Lead/Trail: Trail Houston by five in loss column

Trail Houston by five in loss column Remaining games: Nine (five home, four road)

Nine (five home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .474 (ninth-easiest in league)

.474 (ninth-easiest in league) Next three Games: vs. Indiana, vs. Milwaukee, at Sacramento

vs. Indiana, vs. Milwaukee, at Sacramento SportsLine projections: 100 percent to get No. 2 seed

Basically locked in

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

Portland went a long way toward securing the No. 3 seed with a win at OKC on Sunday. Portland leads OKC by three games in the loss column, with that number effectively being four as the Blazers own the tiebreaker.

Lead/Trail: Lead No. 4 Thunder by three games in loss column

Lead No. 4 Thunder by three games in loss column Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Remaining games: Nine (three home, six road)



Nine (three home, six road) Strength of remaining schedule: .495 (14th-easiest in league)

.495 (14th-easiest in league) Next three games: at New Orleans, at Memphis, vs,. Clippers

at New Orleans, at Memphis, vs,. Clippers SportsLine projection: 86 percent to get top-four seed

Entering the logjam



Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 4 seed)

Suddenly the Thunder are only three games in the loss column from missing the playoffs. Two times this year they've lost on last-second shots that the NBA subsequently ruled shouldn't have counted. They also lost on a half-court bank-in buzzer beater by Andrew Wiggins early in the year. They say everything evens out, but those three losses are looming pretty large right now.

Current playoff status: Trail No. 3 Blazers by three in loss column (POR owns tiebreaker)

Trail No. 3 Blazers by three in loss column (POR owns tiebreaker) The logjam : No. 4 OKC, No. 5 New Orleans, No. 6 San Antonio tied in loss column



: No. 4 OKC, No. 5 New Orleans, No. 6 San Antonio tied in loss column Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Five

Five Magic Number to clinch top-four seed: Four

Four Games remaining: Seven (three home, four road)

Seven (three home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .579 (third-toughest in league)

.579 (third-toughest in league) Next three games: at San Antonio, vs. Denver, at New Orleans

at San Antonio, vs. Denver, at New Orleans SportsLine projections: 96.5 percent to make playoffs, 33.4 percent to get top-four seed

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)

New Orleans has won four of five, but it has a rough three-game stretch, all against top-four seeds at the moment.

Good news: Tied with OKC in loss column for No. 4, and Pelicans own the tiebreaker

Tied with OKC in loss column for No. 4, and Pelicans own the tiebreaker Bad news: Only have one-game lead in loss column over No. 8 Utah

Only have one-game lead in loss column over No. 8 Utah Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Six

Six Remaining games: Eight (four home, four road)

(four home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .522 (12th-toughest in league)

.522 (12th-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Portland, at Cleveland, vs. OKC

vs. Portland, at Cleveland, vs. OKC SportsLine projection: 90.3 percent to make playoffs, 30.9 percent to get top-four seed

San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)

San Antonio took a hit against Milwaukee, missing an opportunity to jump to the No. 4 seed. A tough stretch of games awaits to close the season, including a big one vs. OKC on Thursday that could go a long way toward determining home-court in the first round.

Good news: Tied in loss column with No. 4 OKC and No. 5 New Orleans

Tied in loss column with No. 4 OKC and No. 5 New Orleans Bad news : Only two games in loss column clear of No. 9 Denver

: Only two games in loss column clear of No. 9 Denver Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Six



Six Remaining games: Eight (four home, four road)

Eight (four home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .556 (fifth-toughest in league)



.556 (fifth-toughest in league) Next three games: at Washington, vs. OKC, vs. Houston

at Washington, vs. OKC, vs. Houston SportsLine projection: 94.5 percent to make playoffs, 23.2 percent to get top-four seed

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7 seed)

Look below at the Wolves' next three games, and the strength of their remaining schedule, and you'll see it's time to make hay as Jimmy Butler presumably gets closer to returning.

Good news: Only trail No. 4 OKC by one game in loss column and hold tiebreaker

Only trail No. 4 OKC by one game in loss column and hold tiebreaker Bad news: Only one loss clear of No. 9 Denver

Only one loss clear of No. 9 Denver Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Seven

Seven Remaining games: Eight (five home, three road)

Eight (five home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .402 (easiest in league)

.402 (easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Memphis, vs. Atlanta, at Dallas

vs. Memphis, vs. Atlanta, at Dallas SportsLine projection: 91 percent to make playoffs, 14.8 percent to get top-four seed

Utah Jazz (No. 8 seed)

Utah has won four of six and got a nice break facing a completely depleted Warriors team on Sunday. The schedule down the stretch is not easy, but SportsLine still likes Utah's chances of getting in.

Good news: Only trail No. 4 seed by one game in loss column

Only trail No. 4 seed by one game in loss column Bad News: Only one loss clear of No. 9 Denver

Only one loss clear of No. 9 Denver Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Seven

Seven Games remaining: Eight (five home, three road)

Eight (five home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .537 (ninth-toughest in league)

.537 (ninth-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Boston, vs. Memphis, at Minnesota

vs. Boston, vs. Memphis, at Minnesota SportsLine projection: 87.7 percent to make playoffs, 10.9 percent to get top-four seed

Just outside looking in

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

Denver has a brutal schedule over its final nine games, and as such, as you'll see below, their chances of making the playoffs are actually worse than the Clippers' -- who currently sit one game behind the Nuggets in the standings.

Good news: Only trail No. 8 Utah by one game in loss column

Only trail No. 8 Utah by one game in loss column Bad news: That number is actually two as Utah currently holds tiebreaker via division record

That number is actually two as Utah currently holds tiebreaker via division record Remaining games: Nine (five home, four road)

Nine (five home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .589 (second-toughest in league)



.589 (second-toughest in league) Next three games: at Philadelphia, at Toronto, at OKC

at Philadelphia, at Toronto, at OKC SportsLine projection: 16.3 percent to make playoffs

L.A. Clippers (No. 10 seed)

Got a huge win in Toronto on Sunday night as the Clippers continue to fight.