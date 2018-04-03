NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers, strength of schedule: Pelicans in danger out West

To say the NBA playoff races are wild right now would be an understatement. What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand in the completely nuts Eastern Conference entering Monday, April 3. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track right down to the wire.

NOTES: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Already clinched

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

The Rockets have won 28 or their last 30 games and have clinched the No. 1 overall seed. That's pretty much all you need to know. Looking ahead to the playoffs, our SportsLine projections still only give Houston about an 18-percent chance of winning the Western Conference, and a shade under an 11 percent chance of winning the NBA title. For the first time since 2015, Bovada has a team even or ahead of the Warriors as title favorites.

Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed out West and are focused entirely on getting as healthy as possible for the playoffs. Kevin Durant is back, as is Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry is likely out for at least the first round with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

Portland has locked up a playoff spot and is very close to securing the West's No. 3 seed.

Playoff Status Leads San Antonio by three games in loss column for No. 3 seed

Leads San Antonio by three games in loss column for No. 3 seed Magic number to clinch No. 3 seed: Two

Two Remaining games: Five (one home, four road)



Five (one home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .561 (sixth-toughest in league)

.561 (sixth-toughest in league) Next three games: at Dallas, at Houston, at San Antonio

at Dallas, at Houston, at San Antonio SportsLine projection: 98.6 percent to get top-four seed

Close to Clinching



San Antonio Spurs (No. 4 seed)

San Antonio got a monster win over Houston on Sunday and sits one game up in the loss column on the Thunder for the No. 4 seed.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two



Two Magic number to clinch No. 4 seed: Four

Four Remaining games: Five (two home, three road)

Five (two home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .494 (14th-easiest in league)



.494 (14th-easiest in league) Next three games: at Clippers, at Lakers, vs. Portland

at Clippers, at Lakers, vs. Portland SportsLine projection: 58.9 percent to get top-four seed

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 5 seed)

Big-time win over New Orleans on Sunday as the bottom half of the conference is all within one game in the loss column. If OKC loses that game, forget a top-four seed; just getting a playoff spot at all would be that much more in jeopardy.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Two

Two Games remaining: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Strength of remaining schedule: .584 (second-toughest in league)

.584 (second-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Golden State, at Houston, at Miami

vs. Golden State, at Houston, at Miami SportsLine projection: 17.8 percent to get top-four seed

Entering the logjam

Utah Jazz (No. 6 seed)

Utah has won three of its last four and feels relatively safe, though the Jazz do have the seventh-toughest schedule in the league coming down the stretch. They could get a break as they play Golden State and Portland to close the season, and both those teams could have their seed locking in by then -- the Warriors will for sure, as they already do. That could mean a lot of opposing players resting in games Utah could very well need to win to make the playoffs.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Games remaining: Five (three home, two road)

Five (three home, two road) Strength of remaining schedule: .551 (seventh-toughest in league)

.551 (seventh-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Lakers, vs. Clippers, at Lakers

vs. Lakers, vs. Clippers, at Lakers SportsLine projection: 94.6 percent to make playoffs, 14.8 percent to get top-four seed

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7 seed)

Pretty disastrous 24-point loss to the Jazz on Sunday, and now things get very tight: Entering Monday, the Wolves lead the ninth-seeded Nuggets by one game in the loss column, and they still have two games against one another remaining. The final playoff spot could well come down to the final day of the season, April 11, when the Wolves host Denver.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Remaining games: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Strength of remaining schedule: .450 (fifth-easiest in league)

.450 (fifth-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Memphis, at Denver, at Lakers

vs. Memphis, at Denver, at Lakers SportsLine projection: 91.5 percent to make playoffs, 3.5 percent to get top-four seed

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 seed)

Less than a week ago, SportsLine had the Pelicans as better than a 90-percent chance to make the playoffs. Four losses in a row and they're down to barely a 70-percent chance to make the playoffs. Worse news: Denver, the current No. 9 seed, has the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four



Four Remaining games: Five (two home, three road)

Five (two home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .472 (10th-easiest in league)

.472 (10th-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Memphis, at Phoenix, at Golden State

vs. Memphis, at Phoenix, at Golden State SportsLine projection: 71.6 percent to make playoffs, six percent to get top-four seed

Outside looking in

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

Denver got a gigantic win over Milwaukee Sunday night after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final minute to force overtime. As stated above, the Nuggets only trail No. 7 Minnesota by one in the loss column and still have two games remaining against the Wolves. So, the Nuggets control their own playoff destiny, but they'll have to beat some really good teams who are still playing for a lot to make it happen.

Remaining games: Five (three home, two road)

Five (three home, two road) Strength of remaining schedule: .576 (fourth-toughest in league)



.576 (fourth-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Indiana, vs. Minnesota, at Clippers

vs. Indiana, vs. Minnesota, at Clippers SportsLine projection: 28 percent to make playoffs

L.A. Clippers (No. 10 seed)

The Clippers picked a terrible time to lose two straight, and now they face San Antonio next. A week ago, SportsLine projections gave the Clippers a significantly better shot at making the playoffs than Denver. That has completely reversed.