NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers: Warriors, Nuggets square off for 1-seed; Magic miss big chance
A Nuggets win Tuesday night puts them in the top slot
Everyone at the bottom of the Eastern Conference had a chance to make some real playoff hay Monday night, and nobody did. Brooklyn lost. Miami lost. Orlando lost. The final two, or even three seeds remain up for grabs in the East, where five teams have clinched a spot. As for the West, all eight playoff teams have been decided but the seeds are flipping nightly.
What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand entering Tuesday, April 2nd. Teams are listed in order of current seed, with the projected finishing seed, along with the SportsLine data used to determine that finishing seed, below. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races right down to the wire.
NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Fight for No. 1 seed
Golden State Warriors (No. 1 seed)
The Warriors have a one-game lead on the Nuggets. The Warriors host the Nuggets Tuesday night. If the Warriors win, they will have a two-game lead plus the tiebreaker, making it a three-game lead, with five games to play. It will be all but over.
- Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: Five
- Projected seed: No. 1
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder
- Tiebreaker: Currently own tiebreaker 2-1 over Denver (one matchup left)
Denver Nuggets (No. 2 seed)
If the Nuggets win Tuesday night at Golden State, they will move into the No. 1 seed by way of a tiebreaker -- season series would be tied 2-2, both are division leaders, but the Nuggets would have a slightly better conference record. If the Nuggets lose, as stated above, they would effectively fall three games back of Golden State and have no real chance of catching them. As you'll read below, falling to the No. 3 seed, or even the No. 4 seed, still isn't out of the question for Denver.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: One
- Projected seed: No. 2
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Spurs
- Tiebreaker: Currently trail Warriors 2-1 head-to-head (one matchup left)
Fight for No. 3 seed
Portland Trail Blazers (No. 4 seed)
Portland won Monday night to draw even with Houston at 49-28 on the season. Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projections, by mere percentage points, still have Portland falling behind Houston and starting the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. That said, Portland has a real shot of catching Denver for the No. 2 seed with two games vs. the Nuggets remaining and just a three-game deficit to make up. If Portland can somehow sweep those two games, they would own the tiebreaker and be breathing down Denver's neck.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Three
- Projected seed: No. 4
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Houston; currently losing tiebreaker to Jazz via division record; season series tied with the Nuggets 1-1 with two matchups remaining
Houston Rockets (No. 3 seed)
As stated above: Entering Tuesday, the Rockets are in a dead heat with Portland for the No. 3 seed with a record of 49-28. Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine likes Houston, barely, to eventually secure the No. 3 seed. Of note: The Rockets only trail Denver by three games for the No. 2 seed and they have the tiebreaker. Denver has a very tough schedule coming down the stretch, while three of the Rockets final five games are against the Kings, Knicks and Suns. No. 2 is a long shot, but not out of the question.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Three
- Projected seed: No. 3
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Jazz
- Tiebreaker: Owns tiebreaker over Denver; lost tiebreaker to Portland
Entering the 5-8 logjam
Utah Jazz (No. 5 seed)
Our projections like the Jazz to stay ahead of a crowded field and ultimately secure the No. 5 seed, largely because of their soft remaining schedule and the fact that they own the tiebreaker over the Clippers and the Spurs, the two teams currently just behind them. Getting into the top-four is not likely for Utah.
- Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two
- Projected seed: No. 5
- Current first-round matchup: at Rockets
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Spurs and Clippers; Currently own tiebreaker over Portland via division record; lost tiebreaker to OKC; currently losing tiebreaker with Houston (division leader)
Los Angeles Clippers (No. 6 seed)
Three of the Clippers' remaining four games are against the Rockets (fighting for the No. 3 seed), the Warriors (fighting for the No. 1 seed) and the Jazz (fighting for the No. 5 seed). That's tough. Good thing the Clips have a two-game lead in the loss column over both No. 7 San Antonio and No. 8 OKC entering Tuesday -- though the Spurs do have a slight tiebreaker advantage, for now, via a better conference record.
- Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two
- Projected seed: No. 6
- Current first-round matchup: at Blazers
- Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Jazz; currently losing tiebreaker to Spurs via conference record; currently have slim tiebreaker advantage over OKC via conference record
San Antonio Spurs (No. 7 seed)
The Spurs are tied in the loss column with OKC but own the tiebreaker. San Antonio has the easiest remaining schedule of the eight Western playoff teams. SportsLine projections have San Antonio edging OKC for the No. 7 seed.
- Magic number to clinch No. 7 seed: Five
- Projected seed: No. 7
- Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Thunder via head to head; currently own tiebreaker over Clippers via conference record; currently own tiebreaker over Blazers via conference record; already lost tiebreaker to Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 8 seed)
Remember when the Thunder were looking like a great bet to finish in the top four, if not the top three? Things change fast in the West. The fact that San Antonio owns the tiebreaker over OKC is a big hurdle for the Thunder to climb, and the main reason our projections have them sticking in the No. 8 spot.
- Projected seed: No. 8
- Current first-round matchup: at Warriors
- Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Houston, Portland and Utah; already lost tiebreaker to Spurs; currently losing tiebreaker to Clippers
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Top three seeds pretty set
Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1 seed)
The Bucks have a three-game lead in the loss column over Toronto with four games to play, and they own the tiebreaker. The No. 1 seed, both in the East and overall, is all but locked up at this point.
- Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: One
- Projected seed: No. 1
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat
- Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Raptors
Toronto Raptors (No. 2 seed)
The Raptors have clinched at least the No. 2 seed.
- Projected seed: No. 2
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets
- Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Sixers; already lost tiebreaker to Bucks
Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)
The Sixers have a four-game lead over Boston and Indiana in the loss column with five games left. Boston and Indiana each have four games left. Indiana could, theoretically, still pass the Sixers if Philly were to lose out and Indiana were to win out, but there is no room for error for Indiana because Philly owns the tiebreaker. Boston, on the other hand, owns the tiebreaker over Philly, so it would only have to match Philly's record. If Philly goes 1-4 over its final five and Boston goes 4-0 over its final four, Boston would be the 3-seed. Don't count on it.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: One
- Projected seed: No. 3
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pistons
- Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Pacers; already lost tiebreaker to Bucks, Raptors and Celtics
Fight for final home-court spot
Boston Celtics (No. 4 seed)
As mentioned above, the Celtics can still technically catch the Sixers for the No. 3 seed, but the more realistic fight for Boston is holding off Indiana for the No. 4 seed. The two teams play this Friday. That game will obviously go a long way in determining how this shakes out. Our SportsLine projections still favor Indiana to end up ahead of the Celtics -- but again, check back after Friday's game.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four
- Projected seed: No. 5
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pacers
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Sixers; currently own tiebreaker over Indiana via 2-1 head-to-head advantage with one matchup left
Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)
The Pacers still control their own destiny to take the No. 4 seed. With four games to play, if they win out -- which would include a win over Boston -- there is no way Boston could catch them. Again, SportsLine projections like Indiana, which has clinched nothing worse than the No. 5 seed, to prevail for the No. 4 seed.
- Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Four
- Projected seed: No. 4
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Celtics
- Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Sixers; currently losing season series with Boston 2-1 with one to play
The final three seeds
Detroit Pistons (No. 6 seed)
This is where things get dicey in the East, with four teams still in the hunt for the final three spots. Detroit is in the best position of the three -- with a one-game lead over Nos. 7 and 8 Brooklyn and Miami, and a two-game lead over Orlando with five games to play. SportsLine gives Detroit a 98.9 percent chance to make the playoffs.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three
- Projected seed: No. 6
- Current first-round matchup: at Sixers
- Tiebreaker: Currently losing tiebreaker to Miami via Heat being a division leader; already lost tiebreaker to Nets; currently own tiebreaker over Orlando with one matchup remaining
Brooklyn Nets (No. 7 seed)
The Nets had a chance to give themselves some breathing room with both Miami and Orlando losing Monday night, but they didn't capitalize, losing to the Bucks. The Nets' final four games are against the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and Heat. That's tough. That last game vs. Miami could very well end up being a play-in game.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four
- Projected seed: No. 7
- Current first-round matchup: at Raptors
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Pistons and Magic; trail season series vs. Miami 2-1 with one to play
Miami Heat (No. 8 seed)
Miami lost to Boston Monday night, missing a chance to jump Brooklyn for the No. 7 seed. Fortunately for the Heat, Orlando also lost, so Miami stays safely in the playoffs as of Tuesday. The Heat have a one-game lead over Orlando with five to play, but Orlando owns the tiebreaker. That's why SportsLine, by a nose hair, projects Orlando to end up with the final seed over Miami.
- Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four
- Projected seed: No. 9
- Current first-round matchup: at Bucks
- Tiebreaker: Currently own tiebreaker over Detroit and Brooklyn; lost tiebreaker to Orlando
Outside Looking In
Orlando Magic (No. 9 seed)
As stated above: SportsLine has Orlando and Miami projected for the same number of wins, and with the Magic owning the tiebreaker, that slots them for the last playoff spot if the data prevails. The Magic trail Miami by one game in the loss column with four games to play. With both Brooklyn and Miami losing Monday night, the Magic could've moved into a playoff spot with a win but just couldn't get it done vs. Toronto. At this point, every missed opportunity it huge.
- Projected seed: No. 8
- Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Miami; already lost tiebreaker to Nets; currently trail Pistons via 2-1 deficit in season series with one matchup remaining
