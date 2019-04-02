NBA playoff picture, standings, projections, magic numbers: Warriors, Nuggets square off for 1-seed; Magic miss big chance

Everyone at the bottom of the Eastern Conference had a chance to make some real playoff hay Monday night, and nobody did. Brooklyn lost. Miami lost. Orlando lost. The final two, or even three seeds remain up for grabs in the East, where five teams have clinched a spot. As for the West, all eight playoff teams have been decided but the seeds are flipping nightly.

What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand entering Tuesday, April 2nd. Teams are listed in order of current seed, with the projected finishing seed, along with the SportsLine data used to determine that finishing seed, below. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track of these races right down to the wire.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Fight for No. 1 seed



Golden State Warriors (No. 1 seed)

The Warriors have a one-game lead on the Nuggets. The Warriors host the Nuggets Tuesday night. If the Warriors win, they will have a two-game lead plus the tiebreaker, making it a three-game lead, with five games to play. It will be all but over.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: Five

Five Projected seed: No. 1

No. 1 Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder

vs. Thunder Tiebreaker: Currently own tiebreaker 2-1 over Denver (one matchup left)

Denver Nuggets (No. 2 seed)

If the Nuggets win Tuesday night at Golden State, they will move into the No. 1 seed by way of a tiebreaker -- season series would be tied 2-2, both are division leaders, but the Nuggets would have a slightly better conference record. If the Nuggets lose, as stated above, they would effectively fall three games back of Golden State and have no real chance of catching them. As you'll read below, falling to the No. 3 seed, or even the No. 4 seed, still isn't out of the question for Denver.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 2

No. 2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Spurs

vs. Spurs Tiebreaker: Currently trail Warriors 2-1 head-to-head (one matchup left)

Fight for No. 3 seed

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 4 seed)

Portland won Monday night to draw even with Houston at 49-28 on the season. Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projections, by mere percentage points, still have Portland falling behind Houston and starting the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. That said, Portland has a real shot of catching Denver for the No. 2 seed with two games vs. the Nuggets remaining and just a three-game deficit to make up. If Portland can somehow sweep those two games, they would own the tiebreaker and be breathing down Denver's neck.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 4

No. 4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers



vs. Clippers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Houston; currently losing tiebreaker to Jazz via division record; season series tied with the Nuggets 1-1 with two matchups remaining

Houston Rockets (No. 3 seed)

As stated above: Entering Tuesday, the Rockets are in a dead heat with Portland for the No. 3 seed with a record of 49-28. Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine likes Houston, barely, to eventually secure the No. 3 seed. Of note: The Rockets only trail Denver by three games for the No. 2 seed and they have the tiebreaker. Denver has a very tough schedule coming down the stretch, while three of the Rockets final five games are against the Kings, Knicks and Suns. No. 2 is a long shot, but not out of the question.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Jazz



vs. Jazz Tiebreaker: Owns tiebreaker over Denver; lost tiebreaker to Portland

Entering the 5-8 logjam

Utah Jazz (No. 5 seed)

Our projections like the Jazz to stay ahead of a crowded field and ultimately secure the No. 5 seed, largely because of their soft remaining schedule and the fact that they own the tiebreaker over the Clippers and the Spurs, the two teams currently just behind them. Getting into the top-four is not likely for Utah.

Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: at Rockets



at Rockets Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Spurs and Clippers; Currently own tiebreaker over Portland via division record; lost tiebreaker to OKC; currently losing tiebreaker with Houston (division leader)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 6 seed)

Three of the Clippers' remaining four games are against the Rockets (fighting for the No. 3 seed), the Warriors (fighting for the No. 1 seed) and the Jazz (fighting for the No. 5 seed). That's tough. Good thing the Clips have a two-game lead in the loss column over both No. 7 San Antonio and No. 8 OKC entering Tuesday -- though the Spurs do have a slight tiebreaker advantage, for now, via a better conference record.

Magic number to clinch top-six seed: Two

Two Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Blazers



at Blazers Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Jazz; currently losing tiebreaker to Spurs via conference record; currently have slim tiebreaker advantage over OKC via conference record

San Antonio Spurs (No. 7 seed)

The Spurs are tied in the loss column with OKC but own the tiebreaker. San Antonio has the easiest remaining schedule of the eight Western playoff teams. SportsLine projections have San Antonio edging OKC for the No. 7 seed.

Magic number to clinch No. 7 seed: Five

Five Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Nuggets



at Nuggets Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Thunder via head to head; currently own tiebreaker over Clippers via conference record; currently own tiebreaker over Blazers via conference record; already lost tiebreaker to Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 8 seed)

Remember when the Thunder were looking like a great bet to finish in the top four, if not the top three? Things change fast in the West. The fact that San Antonio owns the tiebreaker over OKC is a big hurdle for the Thunder to climb, and the main reason our projections have them sticking in the No. 8 spot.

Projected seed: No. 8

No. 8 Current first-round matchup: at Warriors



at Warriors Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Houston, Portland and Utah; already lost tiebreaker to Spurs; currently losing tiebreaker to Clippers

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Top three seeds pretty set

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1 seed)

The Bucks have a three-game lead in the loss column over Toronto with four games to play, and they own the tiebreaker. The No. 1 seed, both in the East and overall, is all but locked up at this point.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 1

No. 1 Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat



vs. Heat Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Raptors

Toronto Raptors (No. 2 seed)

The Raptors have clinched at least the No. 2 seed.

Projected seed: No. 2

No. 2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets



vs. Nets Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Sixers; already lost tiebreaker to Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed)

The Sixers have a four-game lead over Boston and Indiana in the loss column with five games left. Boston and Indiana each have four games left. Indiana could, theoretically, still pass the Sixers if Philly were to lose out and Indiana were to win out, but there is no room for error for Indiana because Philly owns the tiebreaker. Boston, on the other hand, owns the tiebreaker over Philly, so it would only have to match Philly's record. If Philly goes 1-4 over its final five and Boston goes 4-0 over its final four, Boston would be the 3-seed. Don't count on it.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: One

One Projected seed: No. 3

No. 3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pistons



vs. Pistons Tiebreaker: Own tiebreaker over Pacers; already lost tiebreaker to Bucks, Raptors and Celtics

Fight for final home-court spot

Boston Celtics (No. 4 seed)

As mentioned above, the Celtics can still technically catch the Sixers for the No. 3 seed, but the more realistic fight for Boston is holding off Indiana for the No. 4 seed. The two teams play this Friday. That game will obviously go a long way in determining how this shakes out. Our SportsLine projections still favor Indiana to end up ahead of the Celtics -- but again, check back after Friday's game.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 5

No. 5 Current first-round matchup: vs. Pacers



vs. Pacers Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Sixers; currently own tiebreaker over Indiana via 2-1 head-to-head advantage with one matchup left

Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)

The Pacers still control their own destiny to take the No. 4 seed. With four games to play, if they win out -- which would include a win over Boston -- there is no way Boston could catch them. Again, SportsLine projections like Indiana, which has clinched nothing worse than the No. 5 seed, to prevail for the No. 4 seed.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 4

No. 4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Celtics



vs. Celtics Tiebreaker: Already lost tiebreaker to Sixers; currently losing season series with Boston 2-1 with one to play

The final three seeds

Detroit Pistons (No. 6 seed)

This is where things get dicey in the East, with four teams still in the hunt for the final three spots. Detroit is in the best position of the three -- with a one-game lead over Nos. 7 and 8 Brooklyn and Miami, and a two-game lead over Orlando with five games to play. SportsLine gives Detroit a 98.9 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Projected seed: No. 6

No. 6 Current first-round matchup: at Sixers



at Sixers Tiebreaker: Currently losing tiebreaker to Miami via Heat being a division leader; already lost tiebreaker to Nets; currently own tiebreaker over Orlando with one matchup remaining

Brooklyn Nets (No. 7 seed)

The Nets had a chance to give themselves some breathing room with both Miami and Orlando losing Monday night, but they didn't capitalize, losing to the Bucks. The Nets' final four games are against the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and Heat. That's tough. That last game vs. Miami could very well end up being a play-in game.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 7

No. 7 Current first-round matchup: at Raptors

at Raptors Tiebreaker: Clinched tiebreaker over Pistons and Magic; trail season series vs. Miami 2-1 with one to play

Miami Heat (No. 8 seed)

Miami lost to Boston Monday night, missing a chance to jump Brooklyn for the No. 7 seed. Fortunately for the Heat, Orlando also lost, so Miami stays safely in the playoffs as of Tuesday. The Heat have a one-game lead over Orlando with five to play, but Orlando owns the tiebreaker. That's why SportsLine, by a nose hair, projects Orlando to end up with the final seed over Miami.

Magic number to clinch playoff spot: Four

Four Projected seed: No. 9

No. 9 Current first-round matchup: at Bucks

at Bucks Tiebreaker: Currently own tiebreaker over Detroit and Brooklyn; lost tiebreaker to Orlando



Outside Looking In

Orlando Magic (No. 9 seed)

As stated above: SportsLine has Orlando and Miami projected for the same number of wins, and with the Magic owning the tiebreaker, that slots them for the last playoff spot if the data prevails. The Magic trail Miami by one game in the loss column with four games to play. With both Brooklyn and Miami losing Monday night, the Magic could've moved into a playoff spot with a win but just couldn't get it done vs. Toronto. At this point, every missed opportunity it huge.