The Phoenix Suns just will not stop charging for a playoff spot. With a win over OKC on Monday afternoon, the Suns moved to 6-0 in the bubble and are within a half-game of the No. 9 Blazers and one game of the No. 8 Grizzlies. Phoenix will play Philadelphia on Tuesday without Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, the latter of which is likely out for the season. Another win is right there for the taking.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have a tough matchup on Tuesday against the Mavericks, who coach Rick Carlisle says will play their stars after sitting Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis for the front end of a back-to-back Monday night.
Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice, but the higher seed only needing to win once.
Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups.
Western Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Lakers
52-18 (--)
vs. Grizzlies/Blazers
2. Clippers
47-23 (5 GB)
vs. Mavericks
3. Nuggets
46-25 (6.5 GB)
vs. Jazz
4. Rockets
44-25 (7.5 GB)
vs. Thunder
5. Thunder
43-27 (9 GB)
vs. Rockets
6. Jazz
43-28 (9.5 GB)
vs. Nuggets
7. Mavericks
43-30 (10.5 GB)
vs. Clippers
8. Grizzlies
33-38 (19.5 GB)
vs. Blazers (Play-in)
No changes in the Western Conference standings on Monday, and the Jazz appear to like it that way. By losing to Dallas and staying in the No. 6 seed, they continue to avoid Houston in the first round. Denver won't be a cakewalk, but it appears to be the preferred first-round matchup. Problem is, the Jazz could still technically fall to No. 7, where they would get the Clippers in the first round.
Race for No. 8
|Team
|Record
|Games Behind No. 8 Seed
33-39
.5 GB
10. Suns
32-39
1 GB
11. Spurs
31-38
1 GB
The Blazers continue to have the inside track on a play-in series with Memphis because they will have the tiebreaker based on winning percentage over both San Antonio and Phoenix, but the Suns, now 6-0 in the bubble, are coming hot. Here are the remaining games for all the teams fighting for the No. 8 seed:
- Grizzlies: vs. Celtics, Bucks
- Blazers: vs. Mavericks, Nets
- Suns: vs. 76ers, Mavericks
- Spurs: vs. Rockets, Jazz
Eastern Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Bucks
55-16 (--)
vs. Magic
2. Raptors
51-19 (3.5 GB)
vs. Nets
3. Celtics
47-23 (7.5 GB)
vs. 76ers
4. Heat
44-27 (11 GB)
vs. Pacers
5. Pacers
43-28 (12 GB)
vs. Heat
6. 76ers
42-28 (12.5 GB)
vs. Celtics
7. Nets
34-36 (20.5 GB)
vs. Raptors
8. Magic
32-39 (23 GB)
vs. Bucks
No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Monday.
There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.