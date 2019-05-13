NBA playoff projections: Warriors, Bucks, Raptors all have better than 25 percent chance at winning championship

The 2019 NBA playoffs are flying along, and after a thrilling second round we've now reached the conference finals.

In the East, the top two seeds advanced, and the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks will take on the second-seeded Toronto Raptors with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. Not only will this be the first time that a team without LeBron James will represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals since 2010, but it will also represent a milestone achievement for whichever team advances. The Bucks haven't been to the Finals since 1974, while the Raptors have never advanced that far.

Out in the West, the top-ranked Golden State Warriors are back in the conference finals for the fifth straight season, and will be hoping to make it five straight trips to the Finals as well. Their three-peat attempt will run through the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, who scored a slight upset over the Denver Nuggets in the second round. After completing a 17-point comeback in Game 7 on Sunday, the Blazers are in the WCF for the first time since 2000. Winning this series would send them to the Finals for the first time since 1992.

Ahead of the two series, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh ran the projections to determine which teams have the best shot at advancing to the Finals and winning it all. Unlike seasons past, there isn't a clear-cut favorite.

SportsLine projections for NBA title Team Win conference Win NBA title



GS 61.0% 30.8%



MIL 52.9% 28.9%



TOR 47.1% 25.6%



POR 39.0% 14.8%





A few takeaways from these projections: