NBA playoff projections: Warriors' chances of three-peat still over 60 percent; Bucks remain favorites in East

It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 NBA season is almost over. With less than two weeks remaining, most of the playoff spots have been locked up, but there are still plenty of battles for seeding going on. As we head into the final stretch of the season, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the data to see where every team will end up when it's all said and done.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The Warriors just keep cruising along. They've faced some ups and downs this season, but through all of it, they've remained heavy favorites to win their third title in a row. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, their odds of a three-peat are still north of 60 percent, according to the SportsLine simulations.

Jusuf Nurkic's unfortunate season-ending injury has dealt a big blow to the Trail Blazers. While the SportsLine data still sees them finishing the regular season in fourth place in the West, their odds of winning the conference are down to just 3.49 percent.

The Thunder have fallen off lately, winning just three of their last 10 games. In the crowded Western Conference, that's seen them tumble all the way down to eighth place, which is where the SportsLine simulations have them finishing the season with 46 wins. That would likely mean a first-round matchup with the Warriors, and the data gives them less than a five percent chance of winning that matchup.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: