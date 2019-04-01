NBA playoff projections: Warriors' chances of three-peat still over 60 percent; Bucks remain favorites in East
SportsLine gives the Dubs a 61.6 percent chance of winning it all, while Bucks own best odds to meet them in Finals
It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 NBA season is almost over. With less than two weeks remaining, most of the playoff spots have been locked up, but there are still plenty of battles for seeding going on. As we head into the final stretch of the season, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the data to see where every team will end up when it's all said and done.
Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.
Western Conference
Team
Projected wins
Make playoffs
Win conference
Win NBA title
56.7
100%
69.67%
61.6%
54.2
100%
12.94%
8.1%
52.5
100%
9.98%
6.4%
51.6
100%
3.49%
1.9%
50.0
100%
2.42%
1.3%
48.5
100%
0.30%
0.0%
46.5
100%
0.84%
0.3%
46.1
100%
0.36%
0.1%
39.9
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
37.5
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
37.1
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
34.4
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
32.9
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
32.9
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
18.0
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
A few takeaways from these projections:
- The Warriors just keep cruising along. They've faced some ups and downs this season, but through all of it, they've remained heavy favorites to win their third title in a row. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, their odds of a three-peat are still north of 60 percent, according to the SportsLine simulations.
- Jusuf Nurkic's unfortunate season-ending injury has dealt a big blow to the Trail Blazers. While the SportsLine data still sees them finishing the regular season in fourth place in the West, their odds of winning the conference are down to just 3.49 percent.
- The Thunder have fallen off lately, winning just three of their last 10 games. In the crowded Western Conference, that's seen them tumble all the way down to eighth place, which is where the SportsLine simulations have them finishing the season with 46 wins. That would likely mean a first-round matchup with the Warriors, and the data gives them less than a five percent chance of winning that matchup.
Eastern Conference
Team
Projected wins
Make playoffs
Win conference
Win NBA title
59.8
100%
30.48%
8.4%
56.7
100%
24.85%
5.5%
52.9
100%
11.85%
1.9%
48.2
100%
6.25%
0.6%
47.5
100%
11.36%
1.9%
42.4
97.2%
7.21%
0.9%
41.2
79.2%
2.33%
0.3%
40.8
69.6%
2.45%
0.3%
40.7
52.7%
3.20%
0.5%
37.3
1.8%
0.01%
0.0%
34.4
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
29.8
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
22.4
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
21.1
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
16.4
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
A few takeaways from these projections:
- The Bucks have suffered a number of injuries in recent weeks, but they're still the clear favorites to win the Eastern Conference. According to the SportsLine simulations, the Bucks' chances of making their first trip to the Finals since 1974 are a touch over 30 percent.
- But while the Bucks are the clear favorites to win the East, there are a number of talented teams lurking just behind them, which could make for a thrilling last couple of rounds of the playoffs. Per the SportsLine simulations, the Raptors have a 24.85 percent chance of taking the East, while the Sixers come in third with a 11.85 percent chance and the Celtics have a 11.36 percent chance. That's much different than the West, where it's pretty much the Warriors' conference to lose.
- While these teams have little hope of competing for the Eastern Conference title, there's also a thrilling race for the final playoff spots in the East. The Nets, Heat and Magic are projected to finish within 0.5 wins of each other in the simulations, but only two of them can make the playoffs. Right now, the SportsLine data gives the edge to the Nets and Magic, but the Heat still have a 52.7 percent chance of making the postseason.
