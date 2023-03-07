The Atlanta Hawks had two huge games against the Miami Heat over a three-day span. They lost them both, first 117-109 on Saturday, then 130-128 on Monday.

The result? Atlanta, clinging to the No. 8 seed, now trails the No. 7 Heat by two games in the loss column, but that lead is effectively three as the Heat also secured the tiebreaker on Monday via a 3-1 head-to-head advantage.

With 17 games to play, Atlanta now trails the No. 6 Nets by five in the loss column. The Hawks do have one matchup remaining with the Nets, but to make up that much ground at this point in the season is unlikely.

For Atlanta, the pressing concern now becomes hanging onto the No. 8 seed, which keeps them in the first play-in game. That's important, as it would only require one win to secure a spot in the postseason field.

Fall to No. 9 or 10, and now you have to win two play-in games to advance.

This is going to get dicey for the Hawks, who lead the No. 9 Raptors by just one in the loss column. The Hawks also hold just a one-loss lead over the No. 10 Wizards, whom they still play three more times.

Fact is, Atlanta isn't even out of the lottery woods. No. 11 Chicago is just three back of the Hawks with one head-to-head remaining. If the Bulls were to win that game, they would secure the tiebreaker over Atlanta.

The Hawks picked the wrong time, and the wrong opponent, to lose two straight. Quin Snyder has his work cut out for him. Atlanta's predictable offense is an issue, and this defense, which ranks bottom-10 league-wide, is not going to cut it. The Heat average 108 points per game, by far the lowest amount in the league, and the Hawks just gave up 247 points to them over a two-game span.