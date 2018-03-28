NBA playoff races: OKC getting raw deal, Celtics in range of No. 1, and more things to know

The NBA regular season ends April 11th, and it appears things will be shifting in both conferences over the next two weeks. The East is pretty wrapped in terms of who's getting in, but the seeds are still very much in the air. The West, other than the top two seeds being all but locked for Houston and Golden State, could end up 10 different ways. Entering Wednesday's action, here are five things I'm paying attention to.

OKC is getting a raw deal

Back on Dec. 29, the Thunder lost to the Bucks 97-95 on a last-second Giannis Antetouknmpo baseline dunk. The next day, the NBA ruled that Giannis had stepped out of bounds and the shot shouldn't have counted. Less than two weeks ago, OKC lost 100-99 to the Celtics on a Marcus Morris last-second 3-pointer. The next day, the NBA ruled that Morris traveled on the play and the shot shouldn't have counted.

Throw in the half-court buzzer-beater prayer that Andrew Wiggins banked in to lift the Wolves over the Thunder in the first week of the season, and that's three wins the Thunder have basically had snatched from their grasp. Had those three games gone their way -- and again, two of them by rule should have, so this is not some kind of speculation -- they would be tied for the No. 3 seed with Portland entering Wednesday. Instead, they're three losses from being out of the playoffs entirely. When people say every game counts, it's not just a cliché, especially not in a Western Conference playoff race like the one we have going on.

Philly is looking mighty scary

All things considered, Markelle Fultz's surprising return to the court was a rousing success. He posted 10 points, eight assists and four offensive rebounds in less than 15 minutes of action. He even hit a few mid-range jumpers. Entering Wednesday, our SportsLine projections give the Sixers just under an 80-percent chance of securing a top-four seed, and right now, nobody wants to see them in the first round.

The Sixers have won seven straight, they're an elite defensive and rebounding team, and they have a truly elite player in Joel Embiid and one not too far behind that status in the great Ben Simmons. They also have the easiest schedule in the league coming down the stretch, so they'll likely be headed into the playoffs on a momentum surge. Right now they would play Indiana in the first round. You'd have to favor the Sixers in that one, I think. If things go really well, it's not out of the question that this team could reach the conference finals.

Clippers are better than their record

Entering Wednesday, the Clippers trail the No. 8 seed by just one game in the loss column. Right now, that spot is occupied by the Wolves, who took a disastrous loss to the Grizzlies on Monday. If you want to make the playoffs, you just can't lose that game, and it opens the door for the Clippers, who've picked up two monster wins in a row over Toronto and Milwaukee. The good news for Minnesota is it at least holds the tiebreaker over the Clips.

The Clippers trail the No. 8 seed in the conference by just one game in the loss column. USATSI

Still, entering Wednesday, the Clippers have a 43 percent chance to make the playoffs according to SportsLine, but get this: Projecting based on the Clips having been healthy all year, they would rank as the No. 5 seed. Right now, the Clippers are healthy and rolling. If they get in, they will not look like a typical bottom seed.

Keep one eye on Celtics vs. Jazz

This is a big game in Utah Wednesday night. Utah is only two losses clear of the playoff line, and for all the talk about the Raptors having the No. 1 seed in the East all but locked up, suddenly the Celtics are only three back in the loss column with two games still left against Toronto. They take care of business against everyone else, and win foots two games, they could be right on the Raptors' heels with the tiebreaker in hand. Boston is not out of the 1-seed business yet.

Blazers close to clinching

One of the bets stories in the NBA, the Blazers picked up huge wins over OKC and New Orleans over the past few days and now have a magic number of two to clinch a playoff spot. According to our SportsLine projections, Portland has a 96.5-percent chance of securing a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round. If anyone tells you they saw that coming at the start of this year, they're either a psychic or a liar.

As the playoffs draw near, I have to ask: How many players would you rather have the ball in clutch than Damian Lillard? That's what makes Portland scary. Yes, they play both side of the ball. Yes CJ McCollum is great. Yes, Terry Stotts isn't talked about enough among the league's best coaches. But this is about Lillard. If he gets on one of his rolls in the playoffs, they can scare anyone.

Right now they would get Golden State in the second round if seeds held. That's a big IF, and Portland is certainly not a team that can just expect to get out of the first round. But if they do, and they get Golden State, and Curry is either still out of back but not 100 percent, Portland could at least talk itself in to having a chance, even if it really wouldn't.