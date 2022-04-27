The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is in full swing. Fourteen teams are remaining in the battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the opening round tipped off April 16. The title fight looks to be wide open in both conferences. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have already advanced to the second round with a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks are all one win away from the second round.

Out West, the Golden State Warriors missed a chance at a sweep of the Denver Nuggets, but still have a 3-1 lead. The Mavericks are up 3-2 over the Utah Jazz, and the other two series -- Wolves-Grizzlies and Pelicans-Suns -- are tied 2-2.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below.

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, April 27

Game 5: Bulls at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Nuggets at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 28

Game 6: 76ers at Raptors, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 6: Suns at Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Mavericks at Jazz, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 29

Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, April 30

Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Pelicans at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, May 1

Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)