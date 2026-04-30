A week ago, the Atlanta Hawks took a 2-1 lead in their first-round series against the New York Knicks. After a pair of one-point wins, though, came a pair of double-digit losses, and now the Hawks are on the brink of elimination at home.

Also fighting for their lives on Thursday: The Philadelphia 76ers, who got a vintage performance from Joel Embiid in Game 5, and the Denver Nuggets, who walloped the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday after digging themselves a 3-1 hole.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: April 30 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 6: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks (+2.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5), 8 p.m. -- NBCSN/Peacock

Game 6: Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5), 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Knicks at Hawks Game 6 prediction

By playing through Karl-Anthony Towns on offense, New York has given itself new life in this series and, coming off a blowout victory at MSG, it has all the momentum in the world. I just can't quit the Hawks, though, and I don't think Atlanta has been its best self offensively yet. Now would be the perfect time for that. Pick: Hawks (+2.5)

Celtics at 76ers Game 6 prediction

I don't know if the Sixers can do it again, but their fourth quarter on Tuesday was a masterpiece. I expect Boston to be better this time around, but I've seen enough good stuff from Philadelphia on both ends to predict that Game 6 will be tight down the stretch. I suppose what I'm saying is if Philly loses, I'm guessing it will be a heartbreaker. Pick: 76ers (+5.5)

Nuggets at Timberwolves Game 6 prediction

It's not win-or-go-home for the Wolves, but I think they'll approach it that way. They definitely don't want to go back to Denver for a Game 7. That said, they're missing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, and I'm not sure how much Naz Reid is going to be able to give them after his ankle injury. That's a lot to overcome against the Nuggets, who finally looked like themselves in Game 5. Pick: Nuggets (-5.5)