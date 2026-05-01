We have three closeout Game 6s on the slate Friday night, as the Detroit Pistons try to claw their way back from what was at one point a 3-1 series lead for the Orlando Magic. The top-seeded Pistons have looked shellshocked at times, and downright ineffective at others, against an Orlando team that is finally playing like the version many expected from them back in October.

Elsewhere, the Cavaliers are trying to close out a Raptors team that has made life difficult for Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, while the Lakers and LeBron James try to avoid allowing the Rockets to force a Game 7.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: May 1 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic (+3.5), 7 p.m. -- Prime Video

Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors (+3.5), 7:30 p.m. -- Prime Video

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets (-3.5), 9:30 p.m. -- Prime Video

Pistons at Magic Game 6 prediction

The Pistons remembered that they're one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league in Game 5. They won that battle 16-8 against the Magic, and coupled that with a 45-point game from Cade Cunningham as well as 23 points from Tobias Harris. Is that scoring sustainable? No, but as I did at the beginning of the series, I trust Detroit to lean on its defense to try to force a Game 7 and win this series. Pick: Pistons (-3.5)

Cavaliers at Raptors Game 6 prediction

It's unclear if Brandon Ingram will play in Game 6 after only getting on the floor for 11 minutes in Game 5. If he's out, it puts Toronto's chances even lower. If he does play, I'm still going with the Cavaliers' potent backcourt duo to win the series for Cleveland. Pick: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Lakers at Rockets Game 6 prediction

Was Game 5 a signal that the Rockets are starting to turn things around? Maybe, but I just don't trust that roster to grab a must-win game against a LeBron James-led Lakers team. Austin Reaves shot terribly in his first game back, but I'm banking on him being able to knock off the rust and deliver a massive performance in Game 6 to push the Lakers to the next round. Pick: Lakers (-3.5)