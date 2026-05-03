The NBA playoffs are treating us to a double dose of the best two words in sports on Sunday: Game 7. The Pistons climbed back from a historic deficit against the Magic, completing the biggest comeback win in franchise history to force a Game 7 after being down 22 points at halftime. Depending on how Game 7 goes, it might be a haunting moment for Magic fans, who were probably already prepping for the second round after a seemingly perfect first half.

The Cavaliers and Raptors then face off in the primetime slot for a Game 7, after RJ Barrett's game-winner snatched the victory out of Cleveland's hands to tie up the series.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: May 3 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 7: Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (-8.5), 3:30 p.m. -- ABC

Game 7: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5), 7:30 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Magic at Pistons Game 7 prediction

The second half of Game 6 showed all of Orlando's glaring weaknesses as a team that struggles to make 3s consistently. When the offense gets stagnant, it often results in poor shot selection from Paolo Banchero. The Magic forward went 4 of 20 from the floor, and between Desmond Bane's inefficient game and Franz Wagner's absence, Orlando struggled to maintain a lead once Detroit figured things out in the second half.

It's not like Detroit shot the ball much better, but Duncan Robinson connected on a few 3s in the second half, Cade Cunningham scored 24 of his 32 points after halftime and Tobias Harris has planted himself as the undisputed No. 2 option in the wake of an abysmal series from Jalen Duren. Couple that with the fact that the Pistons doubled up the Magic on rebounds, including 14 offensive boards, and it feels like we're starting to see the version of the Pistons that earned them the No. 1 seed in the regular season. Pick: Pistons (-8.5)

Raptors at Cavaliers Game 7 prediction

The Raptors have played like the better team for most of this series, despite being the one that had to overcome a 3-1 deficit to get here. But in the last four games, Scottie Barnes has been the best player on the floor. He's been efficient on offense and has had his hands on everything defensively. But it's not just Barnes; Toronto's vaunted No. 5-ranked defense is starting to put together a highlight reel in this series. They've kept James Harden in check, and his inefficient shooting performances have allowed Toronto to throw more bodies at Donovan Mitchell, who has had mixed results with the added defensive attention.

With how Toronto's defense has performed, it does inspire some confidence in picking the underdogs. If Harden is going to be relegated to just being a facilitator, leaving the Cavaliers to rely primarily on Mitchell to get the offense going, I don't like Cleveland's chances. But Toronto also can't bank on Ja'Kobe Walter having another 24-point outing, or RJ Barrett hitting another go-ahead shot in overtime to save them. I think I'd still go with Cleveland, and perhaps a big game from Harden, who is long overdue for one in this series. Pick: Cavaliers (-7.5)