The second round of the NBA playoffs is here. The 76ers and Knicks will open their matchup in a series that very well may be the best of the bunch in this field. That's followed by the Spurs and Timberwolves battling in Game 1 of their series.

You can't always judge how a series will go by Game 1, but for a team like the Wolves, who are massive underdogs against the Spurs without Anthony Edwards, catching San Antonio off guard will go a long way in building confidence in that series. For the Knicks and Sixers, this will be a tactical fight. Can the Knicks slow down Joel Embiid? Will Philly manage to break through a defensive unit that looked downright dominant against the Hawks? This will be a chess match between the coaches in a series that could very well go the distance.

Biggest question for each second-round playoff series: Can Lakers hang? Can Knicks bigs slow down Joel Embiid? Jasmyn Wimbish

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: May 4 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-7.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs (-13.5), 9:30 p.m. -- Peacock

76ers at Knicks Game 1 prediction

I picked the Sixers to win this series, but I do think the Knicks take Game 1, if for no other reason than New York had three days of rest before Monday's game. Meanwhile, the Sixers just finished a slugfest against the Celtics after having to battle back from a 3-1 deficit to win Game 7. That game was on Saturday, giving them just a day of relaxation before Monday's showdown.

That's an exhausting affair, and the Knicks should benefit from having fresh legs in a series that I think will need all seven games to decide a winner. Pick: Knicks (-7.5)





Timberwolves at Spurs Game 1 prediction

Anthony Edwards is expected to be out to start this series, so it's difficult to see the Wolves doing much damage without him. That said, Minnesota surprised a lot of people when they managed to finish off the Nuggets despite Edwards missing the last two games of that series. There's a chance the Wolves come out throwing the first punch against the Spurs, but it's likely not sustainable over 48 minutes.

San Antonio is a more formidable opponent than the Nuggets. I expect the Spurs to win this one with ease and probably make quick work of the Wolves without Ant in the picture. Pick: Spurs (-11.5)



