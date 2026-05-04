NBA playoff schedule, odds, predictions for Knicks vs. 76ers, Spurs vs. Timberwolves
The second round gets underway Monday
The second round of the NBA playoffs is here. The 76ers and Knicks will open their matchup in a series that very well may be the best of the bunch in this field. That's followed by the Spurs and Timberwolves battling in Game 1 of their series.
You can't always judge how a series will go by Game 1, but for a team like the Wolves, who are massive underdogs against the Spurs without Anthony Edwards, catching San Antonio off guard will go a long way in building confidence in that series. For the Knicks and Sixers, this will be a tactical fight. Can the Knicks slow down Joel Embiid? Will Philly manage to break through a defensive unit that looked downright dominant against the Hawks? This will be a chess match between the coaches in a series that could very well go the distance.
Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:
NBA games today: May 4 playoff schedule
Odds via FanDuel, all times ET
- Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-7.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock
- Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs (-13.5), 9:30 p.m. -- Peacock
76ers at Knicks Game 1 prediction
I picked the Sixers to win this series, but I do think the Knicks take Game 1, if for no other reason than New York had three days of rest before Monday's game. Meanwhile, the Sixers just finished a slugfest against the Celtics after having to battle back from a 3-1 deficit to win Game 7. That game was on Saturday, giving them just a day of relaxation before Monday's showdown.
That's an exhausting affair, and the Knicks should benefit from having fresh legs in a series that I think will need all seven games to decide a winner. Pick: Knicks (-7.5)
Timberwolves at Spurs Game 1 prediction
Anthony Edwards is expected to be out to start this series, so it's difficult to see the Wolves doing much damage without him. That said, Minnesota surprised a lot of people when they managed to finish off the Nuggets despite Edwards missing the last two games of that series. There's a chance the Wolves come out throwing the first punch against the Spurs, but it's likely not sustainable over 48 minutes.
San Antonio is a more formidable opponent than the Nuggets. I expect the Spurs to win this one with ease and probably make quick work of the Wolves without Ant in the picture. Pick: Spurs (-11.5)