The 2026 NBA playoffs will continue on Wednesday with a pair of Game 2s, one in each conference. In the East, the New York Knicks are trying take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after their historic 39-point win in Game 1. Out west, the San Antonio Spurs will look to respond after dropping Game 1 to the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves at home.

Ahead of Wednesday night's action, let's take a closer look at each game and make some predictions.

NBA games today: May 6 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 2: Philaelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-7.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Philaelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-7.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs (-9.5), 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Knicks vs. 76ers Game 2 prediction

After a shaky start to the playoffs, the Knicks have been rolling. They've won four games in a row dating back to Game 4 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, and all of those victories have come by at least 16 points. The last three, including Game 1 against the Sixers, have been by at least 29. In fact, the Knicks are the first team in NBA postseason history to win three games in a row by at least 25 points.

It's no surprise, then, that the Knicks are big favorites entering Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. We've seen the Sixers bounce back from blowout losses this postseason, and the Knicks are likely not going to shoot better than 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. But they don't have to in order to win this game comfortably. The Knicks will keep the good times going. Pick: Knicks -7.5

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 2 prediction

Anthony Edwards wasn't expected back until the middle of this series due to his knee injury, and with Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) also sidelined, the Timberwolves were big underdogs -- both in Game 1 and for the series. But Edwards made a surprise return, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mike Conley stepped up and the Wolves' defense stifled the Spurs en route to a dramatic upset win in Game 1.

But can the Wolves sustain this success, given their injury issues? As great as Edwards was on Monday, he is nowhere near 100% and Dosunmu remains questionable for Game 2. The Spurs nearly stole Game 1 despite Victor Wembanyama shooting and De'Aaron Fox shooting 10 of 31 and the team going 10 of 36 from 3-point range. Wembanyama and Fox will be better, and one of the safest bets in sports is higher-seeded NBA teams winning Game 2 after dropping Game 1 at home. Pick: Spurs -9.5