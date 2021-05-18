Another unprecedented NBA regular season has come to a close, and now we turn our attention to the postseason and the play-in tournament. After doing a trial run of a play-in game down in the Orlando bubble, the league decided to adopt a play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference before the playoffs begin. Click here if want to know how the play-in works.

Once the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds are decided in each conference, the playoffs will officially start on May 22, and while there will still be some noticeable changes, like the reduction in fan attendance due to health and safety protocols, there will be no shortage of entertainment as several title contenders try to end the season with the Larry O'Brien trophy in their hands. To stay up to date on the postseason schedule here's a breakdown of when each game will take place over the next month and a half as the NBA continues its journey to crown a champion for the 2020-21 season.

Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

East play-in tournament

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., May 18 Play-in (9/10) Hornets at Pacers 6:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tue., May 18 Play-in (7/8) Wizards at Celtics 9 p.m. TNT TD Garden Thurs., May 20 Play-in (8-seed) Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10 8 p.m. TNT TBD

West play-in tournament

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Wed., May 19 Play-in (9/10) Spurs at Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. ESPN FedExForum Wed., May 19 Play-in (7/8) Warriors at Lakers 10 p.m. ESPN Staples Center Fri., May 21 Play-in (8-seed) Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10 TBD ESPN TBD

1. Brooklyn Nets vs. 8. TBD

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 TBD at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center TBD Game 2 TBD at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center TBD Game 3 Nets at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 Nets at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center TBD Game 6 Nets at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center

2. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 7. TBD

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center TBD Game 2 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center TBD Game 3 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center TBD Game 6 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum TBD Game 2 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum TBD Game 3 Bucks at Heat TBD TBD American Airlines Arena TBD Game 4 Bucks at Heat TBD TBD American Airlines Arena TBD Game 5 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum TBD Game 6 Bucks at Heat TBD TBD American Airlines Arena TBD Game 7 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum

4. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden TBD Game 2 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden TBD Game 3 Knicks at Hawks TBD TBD State Farm Arena TBD Game 4 Knicks at Hawks TBD TBD State Farm Arena TBD Game 5 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden TBD Game 6 Knicks at Hawks TBD TBD State Farm Arena TBD Game 7 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. TBD

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena TBD Game 2 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena TBD Game 3 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena TBD Game 6 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. TBD

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 TBD at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena TBD Game 2 TBD at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena TBD Game 3 Suns at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 Suns at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena TBD Game 6 Suns at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena

3. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena TBD Game 2 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena TBD Game 3 Nuggets at Blazers TBD TBD Moda Center TBD Game 4 Nuggets at Blazers TBD TBD Moda Center TBD Game 5 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena TBD Game 6 Nuggets at Blazers TBD TBD Moda Center TBD Game 7 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks