Another unprecedented NBA regular season has come to a close, and now we turn our attention to the postseason and the play-in tournament. After doing a trial run of a play-in game down in the Orlando bubble, the league decided to adopt a play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference before the playoffs begin. Click here if want to know how the play-in works.
Once the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds are decided in each conference, the playoffs will officially start on May 22, and while there will still be some noticeable changes, like the reduction in fan attendance due to health and safety protocols, there will be no shortage of entertainment as several title contenders try to end the season with the Larry O'Brien trophy in their hands. To stay up to date on the postseason schedule here's a breakdown of when each game will take place over the next month and a half as the NBA continues its journey to crown a champion for the 2020-21 season.
East play-in tournament
|DATE
|ROUND
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., May 18
Play-in (9/10)
Hornets at Pacers
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tue., May 18
Play-in (7/8)
Wizards at Celtics
9 p.m.
TNT
TD Garden
Thurs., May 20
Play-in (8-seed)
Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10
8 p.m.
TNT
TBD
West play-in tournament
|DATE
|ROUND
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Wed., May 19
Play-in (9/10)
Spurs at Grizzlies
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
FedExForum
Wed., May 19
Play-in (7/8)
Warriors at Lakers
10 p.m.
ESPN
Staples Center
Fri., May 21
Play-in (8-seed)
Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10
TBD
ESPN
TBD
1. Brooklyn Nets vs. 8. TBD
|DATE
|EAST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., May 22
Game 1
TBD at Nets
TBD
TBD
Barclays Center
TBD
Game 2
TBD at Nets
TBD
TBD
Barclays Center
TBD
Game 3
Nets at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 4
Nets at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 5
TBD at Nets
TBD
TBD
Barclays Center
TBD
Game 6
Nets at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 7
TBD at Nets
TBD
TBD
Barclays Center
2. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 7. TBD
|DATE
|EAST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., May 23
Game 1
TBD at 76ers
TBD
TBD
Wells Fargo Center
TBD
Game 2
TBD at 76ers
TBD
TBD
Wells Fargo Center
TBD
Game 3
76ers at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 4
76ers at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 5
TBD at 76ers
TBD
TBD
Wells Fargo Center
TBD
Game 6
76ers at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 7
TBD at 76ers
TBD
TBD
Wells Fargo Center
3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
|DATE
|EAST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., May 22
Game 1
Heat at Bucks
TBD
TBD
Fiserv Forum
TBD
Game 2
Heat at Bucks
TBD
TBD
Fiserv Forum
TBD
Game 3
Bucks at Heat
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Arena
TBD
Game 4
Bucks at Heat
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Arena
TBD
Game 5
Heat at Bucks
TBD
TBD
Fiserv Forum
TBD
Game 6
Bucks at Heat
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Arena
TBD
Game 7
Heat at Bucks
TBD
TBD
Fiserv Forum
4. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|EAST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., May 23
Game 1
Hawks at Knicks
TBD
TBD
Madison Square Garden
TBD
Game 2
Hawks at Knicks
TBD
TBD
Madison Square Garden
TBD
Game 3
Knicks at Hawks
TBD
TBD
State Farm Arena
TBD
Game 4
Knicks at Hawks
TBD
TBD
State Farm Arena
TBD
Game 5
Hawks at Knicks
TBD
TBD
Madison Square Garden
TBD
Game 6
Knicks at Hawks
TBD
TBD
State Farm Arena
TBD
Game 7
Hawks at Knicks
TBD
TBD
Madison Square Garden
1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. TBD
|DATE
|WEST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., May 23
Game 1
TBD at Jazz
TBD
TBD
Vivint Arena
TBD
Game 2
TBD at Jazz
TBD
TBD
Vivint Arena
TBD
Game 3
Jazz at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 4
Jazz at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 5
TBD at Jazz
TBD
TBD
Vivint Arena
TBD
Game 6
Jazz at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 7
TBD at Jazz
TBD
TBD
Vivint Arena
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. TBD
|DATE
|WEST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., May 23
Game 1
TBD at Suns
TBD
TBD
Phoenix Suns Arena
TBD
Game 2
TBD at Suns
TBD
TBD
Phoenix Suns Arena
TBD
Game 3
Suns at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 4
Suns at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 5
TBD at Suns
TBD
TBD
Phoenix Suns Arena
TBD
Game 6
Suns at TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Game 7
TBD at Suns
TBD
TBD
Phoenix Suns Arena
3. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|WEST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., May 22
Game 1
Blazers at Nuggets
TBD
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 2
Blazers at Nuggets
TBD
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 3
Nuggets at Blazers
TBD
TBD
Moda Center
TBD
Game 4
Nuggets at Blazers
TBD
TBD
Moda Center
TBD
Game 5
Blazers at Nuggets
TBD
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 6
Nuggets at Blazers
TBD
TBD
Moda Center
TBD
Game 7
Blazers at Nuggets
TBD
TBD
Ball Arena
4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|WEST ROUND 1
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., May 22
Game 1
Mavericks at Clippers
TBD
TBD
Staples Center
TBD
Game 2
Mavericks at Clippers
TBD
TBD
Staples Center
TBD
Game 3
Clippers at Mavericks
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 4
Clippers at Mavericks
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 5
Mavericks at Clippers
TBD
TBD
Staples Center
TBD
Game 6
Clippers at Mavericks
TBD
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 7
Mavericks at Clippers
TBD
TBD
Staples Center