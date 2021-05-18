stephlebron-021221.jpg
Getty Images

Another unprecedented NBA regular season has come to a close, and now we turn our attention to the postseason and the play-in tournament. After doing a trial run of a play-in game down in the Orlando bubble, the league decided to adopt a play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference before the playoffs begin. Click here if want to know how the play-in works.

Once the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds are decided in each conference, the playoffs will officially start on May 22, and while there will still be some noticeable changes, like the reduction in fan attendance due to health and safety protocols, there will be no shortage of entertainment as several title contenders try to end the season with the Larry O'Brien trophy in their hands. To stay up to date on the postseason schedule here's a breakdown of when each game will take place over the next month and a half as the NBA continues its journey to crown a champion for the 2020-21 season.

East play-in tournament

DATEROUNDMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Tue., May 18

Play-in (9/10)

Hornets at Pacers

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tue., May 18

Play-in (7/8)

Wizards at Celtics

9 p.m.

TNT

TD Garden

Thurs., May 20

Play-in (8-seed)

Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10

8 p.m.

TNT

TBD

West play-in tournament

DATEROUNDMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Wed., May 19

Play-in (9/10)

Spurs at Grizzlies

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

FedExForum

Wed., May 19

Play-in (7/8)

Warriors at Lakers

10 p.m.

ESPN

Staples Center

Fri., May 21

Play-in (8-seed)

Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10

TBD

ESPN

TBD

1. Brooklyn Nets vs. 8. TBD

DATEEAST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., May 22

Game 1

TBD at Nets

TBD

TBD

Barclays Center

TBD

Game 2

TBD at Nets

TBD

TBD

Barclays Center

TBD

Game 3

Nets at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 4

Nets at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 5

TBD at Nets

TBD

TBD

Barclays Center

TBD

Game 6

Nets at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 7

TBD at Nets

TBD

TBD

Barclays Center

2. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 7. TBD

DATEEAST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., May 23

Game 1

TBD at 76ers

TBD

TBD

Wells Fargo Center

TBD

Game 2

TBD at 76ers

TBD

TBD

Wells Fargo Center

TBD

Game 3

76ers at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 4

76ers at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 5

TBD at 76ers

TBD

TBD

Wells Fargo Center

TBD

Game 6

76ers at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 7

TBD at 76ers

TBD

TBD

Wells Fargo Center

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

DATEEAST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., May 22

Game 1

Heat at Bucks

TBD

TBD

Fiserv Forum 

TBD

Game 2

Heat at Bucks

TBD

TBD

Fiserv Forum 

TBD

Game 3

Bucks at Heat

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Arena

TBD

Game 4

Bucks at Heat

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Arena

TBD

Game 5

Heat at Bucks

TBD

TBD

Fiserv Forum 

TBD

Game 6

Bucks at Heat

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Arena

TBD

Game 7

Heat at Bucks

TBD

TBD

Fiserv Forum 

4. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

DATEEAST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., May 23

Game 1

Hawks at Knicks

TBD

TBD

Madison Square Garden

TBD

Game 2

Hawks at Knicks

TBD

TBD

Madison Square Garden

TBD

Game 3

Knicks at Hawks

TBD

TBD

State Farm Arena

TBD

Game 4

Knicks at Hawks

TBD

TBD

State Farm Arena

TBD

Game 5

Hawks at Knicks

TBD

TBD

Madison Square Garden

TBD

Game 6

Knicks at Hawks

TBD

TBD

State Farm Arena

TBD

Game 7

Hawks at Knicks

TBD

TBD

Madison Square Garden

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. TBD

DATEWEST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., May 23

Game 1

TBD at Jazz

TBD

TBD

Vivint Arena

TBD

Game 2

TBD at Jazz

TBD

TBD

Vivint Arena

TBD

Game 3

Jazz at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 4

Jazz at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 5

TBD at Jazz

TBD

TBD

Vivint Arena

TBD

Game 6

Jazz at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 7

TBD at Jazz

TBD

TBD

Vivint Arena

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. TBD

DATEWEST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., May 23

Game 1

TBD at Suns

TBD

TBD

Phoenix Suns Arena

TBD

Game 2

TBD at Suns

TBD

TBD

Phoenix Suns Arena 

TBD

Game 3

Suns at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 4

Suns at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 5

TBD at Suns

TBD

TBD

Phoenix Suns Arena 

TBD

Game 6

Suns at TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Game 7

TBD at Suns

TBD

TBD

Phoenix Suns Arena 

3. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

DATEWEST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., May 22

Game 1

Blazers at Nuggets

TBD

TBD

Ball Arena

TBD

Game 2

Blazers at Nuggets

TBD

TBD

Ball Arena

TBD

Game 3

Nuggets at Blazers

TBD

TBD

Moda Center

TBD

Game 4

Nuggets at Blazers

TBD

TBD

Moda Center

TBD

Game 5

Blazers at Nuggets

TBD

TBD

Ball Arena

TBD

Game 6

Nuggets at Blazers

TBD

TBD

Moda Center

TBD

Game 7

Blazers at Nuggets

TBD

TBD

Ball Arena

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

DATEWEST ROUND 1MATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., May 22

Game 1

Mavericks at Clippers

TBD

TBD

Staples Center

TBD

Game 2

Mavericks at Clippers

TBD

TBD

Staples Center

TBD

Game 3

Clippers at Mavericks

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Center

TBD

Game 4

Clippers at Mavericks

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Center

TBD

Game 5

Mavericks at Clippers

TBD

TBD

Staples Center

TBD

Game 6

Clippers at Mavericks

TBD

TBD

American Airlines Center

TBD

Game 7

Mavericks at Clippers

TBD

TBD

Staples Center