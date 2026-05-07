The second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continued on Wednesday with a pair of Game 2s. The New York Knicks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing without Joel Embiid, in a 108-102 win that extended their series lead to 2-0. Later in the night, the San Antonio Spurs demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 to even their series at 1-1.

While the Spurs bounced back in a big way, the Sixers have their backs against the wall as the series shifts back to Philadelphia. Let's take a look at the big winners and losers from Wednesday night's action.

Loser: 76ers go ice cold in fourth

Sixers failed to close out Game 2 without Joel Embiid

Through three quarters, the Sixers shot 50% (12-24) from 3-point range. Paul George alone made five, and it's what had the Sixers up 90-89 on the Knicks at the start of the fourth. It helps that the Knicks were on the other end of the shooting spectrum, shooting just 26.3% from beyond the arc through three. Still, Philly shooting the ball that well was the ultimate band-aid in the wake of Joel Embiid being sidelined with hip and ankle injuries.

But then the fourth quarter started. It was as if a blizzard blew through Madison Square Garden with how ice-cold the Sixers' offense was. They shot just 21.1% from the floor, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range. Their strength through three quarters ended up betraying them, and it was never more evident than Wednesday night how badly this team needed Embiid out there. When the Sixers go cold as they did in the fourth, they can always go to Embiid to get them an easy bucket. When you take that away, it puts more on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey, who had another poor shooting performance.

George looked like he was turning in a vintage performance, then he missed all five of his fourth-quarter shots. George and VJ Edgecombe combined to go 0 of 9 from the floor in the final 12 minutes, and the gut punch in this situation was that the Sixers were getting great looks. There were several times they bailed out Karl-Anthony Towns' poor defense by clanking a near wide-open 3-pointer. They also didn't take advantage of the five turnovers the Knicks committed in the final frame.

With the Knicks now up 2-0 in the series, this may prove to be a game that the Sixers will be kicking themselves for not winning. There were several opportunities for them to steal a win on the road. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

Winner: Knicks in crunch time

New York still knows how to win a close game

Before Wednesday night, the Knicks won their last four games by an average of 33.2 points. They completely dominated the Hawks in the first round, and did the same in Game 1 of this series against the Sixers. In all those games, by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, several of New York's starters didn't even need to check into the game.

That wasn't the case in Game 2. Philadelphia, despite being without Embiid, led after the first three quarters and was still in striking distance until the final few possessions. The Sixers will be kicking themselves for that loss, but New York has to feel good about how it pulled out the win. Jalen Brunson put on his Mr. Clutch cape again down the stretch of that game as the Knicks outmuscled the Sixers down the stretch in a game that probably shouldn't have been that close given Embiid's absence.

A win is a win, though, and these are the types of wins a championship team needs to have under its belt. The Knicks blitzed Maxey, who had an uncharacteristic six turnovers, and practically dared everyone around him to beat them. It worked. The fourth quarter was the culmination of that effort, as Philly scored only 12 points and finished with 18 turnovers, a product of New York's cumulative physicality on defense. And while it may not be as sterling a win as their previous four, the Knicks are now two wins away from heading back to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

Winner: Spurs' offensive balance

San Antonio blasted the Wolves with a widespread attack

After Victor Wembanyama only scored 11 points in Game 1, it was understandable to think he had to do more offensively if San Antonio was going to win Game 2. Well, he did more. But nothing crazy. Wemby scored 19 points on 15 shots in 25 minutes -- one of eight Spurs to score at least nine points in at least 15 minutes. This is what you call a balanced offensive effort.

All told, the Spurs put up 50/41/82 shooting splits and absolutely smothered Minnesota defensively. This was never a game, and it wasn't surprising after the Wolves took Game 1. The Spurs are the only team as deep as the Oklahoma City Thunder that can play this kind of defense and beat you with this much balance. The energy was off the charts from the opening tip.

The Spurs led by 49 points at one point, for crying out loud. Wembanyama didn't have to play in the fourth quarter. Nobody had to play more than 26 minutes. This is how you respond to a surprising loss in a series opener as the favorite. -- Brad Botkin

Winner: Timberwolves get their split

Minnesota has to feel good going home tied 1-1

Look, the Wolves can throw this game out the window and go back home for Game 3 knowing they did their job by spitting the opening two on the road. They have stolen home-court in this series despite Ayo Dosunmu missing Game 1, Donte DiVincenzo, of course, being done for the postseason, and Anthony Edwards coming off the bench on a minutes restriction.

Personally, I think the Wolves were lucky to get out of San Antonio with a split. Champagnie had a wide-open look to win Game 1 in a game where Wembanyama and Fox combined to go 10 for 31 overall and 0 for 12 from 3. That wasn't going to happen in two straight games, and it's not likely to happen again in the series.

So again, if you're the Wolves, you throw Game 2 away and thank your lucky stars that you escaped with Game 1. You're now in a five-game series with home-court advantage in your favor. Given the injuries you're dealing with and the monster that is the Spurs, you cannot ask for anything more. -- Brad Botkin