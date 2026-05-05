The second round of the 2026 NBA postseason began on Tuesday, and it gave severe "opposite day" vibes. The first matchup between New York and Philadelphia was supposed to be the start of what most expected to be the most competitive series of the round, a rematch of an epic 2024 series that went six games. Nope. New York blew the doors off of Philadelphia in a 137-98 Game 1 victory.

The second game, meanwhile, was the one we expected to be simple. The Timberwolves were hobbled. No Ayo Dosunmu. No Donte DiVincenzo. Anthony Edwards was playing on a minutes limit. Their first-round win over Denver was a tremendous accomplishment, but come on. They were seemingly built for Denver's size. How would they react to the younger, deeper and more athletic Spurs team, playing at full strength in their home building? Well, we got our answer. Minnesota, a 9.5-point underdog, stole Game 1 in San Antonio.

Monday's NBA playoff scoreboard

Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98

Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102

With half of the second round now underway, let's pick some winners and losers from the two Game 1s we just witnessed on Monday.

Winner: Chris Finch

You could go in any number of directions for Minnesota. Mike Conley played 42 seconds in Minnesota's Game 3 win over Denver, yet he started this game and made four 3s. Anthony Edwards hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise nine days ago. He played 25 minutes, shot 8 of 13 and helped build the fourth-quarter lead that Minnesota carried across the finish line. Terrence Shannon gave them real minutes. The defense was spectacular. We're not lacking for choices here.

But at a certain point, we have to extend some credit to the coach who's making all of these playoff upsets possible. Something about Minnesota's culture just seems more conducive to the postseason than the regular season. The Wolves are a team-wide playoff riser who has now won a playoff series as an underdog three postseasons in a row and just stunned one of the championship favorites on their home-court shorthanded.

Some of that is cultural. Some of it is strategic. Finch coached an incredible Game 1 full of really creative wrinkles. He toyed with a three-big lineup against Denver featuring Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Julius Randle, and he had more success with it against San Antonio. For most of the fourth quarter, he played without Gobert on the floor so Minnesota could go five-out and draw Wembanyama away from the rim. They scored 35 in the final frame, their most of any quarter in the game. He managed Edwards carefully but effectively, allowing him to finish strong after a fairly light workload throughout the first three quarters.

Really, this is an organizational victory for Minnesota. They've had a lot of those recently. Somehow, the Timberwolves built a team that consistently outperforms playoff expectations. If we're going to condense it to a single name, though, it has to be Finch.

Loser: Victor Wembanyama

Here's how high of a standard Victor Wembanyama has set: entering tonight, the record for blocks in a single playoff game (at least since they were officially tracked dating back to the 1973-74 season) was 10. Wembanyama tied that record in the third quarter of his fifth playoff game. I struggle to imagine anyone breaking the new record of 12 he set on Monday -- except, well, him. He finished the night with a triple-double (11 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks), but his offense still underwhelmed.

Wembanyama's 3-point attempt rate dipped from 47% last season to 32.4% this season. It was a welcome change. He shouldn't cut triples out of his shot diet, but he's so dangerous near the basket that the bulk of his shots should be inside. Denver's struggles against Gobert in the first round were tied to Nikola Jokić's poor 3-point shooting. The idea, clearly, was to drag Gobert away from the basket to open the rim up for everyone else, and the Spurs did score well at the basket. But Wembanyama missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

Now, it's hard to blame him too much for a bad shooting night. That will turn. But Wembanyama did have success attacking Gobert in pick-and-roll and as a driver. When Minnesota went away from Gobert in the fourth quarter, they were very intentional about packing the paint with help whenever he had the ball. The Timberwolves game-planned Wembanyama out of the paint offensively, and that's the problem the Spurs need to solve in Game 2.

Winner: Jalen Brunson

You could pick pretty much any core Knick as the Game 1 winner. Mikal Bridges seems back on track after a 7-of-10 shooting night in which he defended Tyrese Maxey very well. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to thrive as a top-of-the-key hub, racking up six more assists in a role opposing defenses haven't cracked yet. OG Anunoby took his playoff 3-point percentage up to... checks notes... 63.75%. Josh Hart just did Josh Hart stuff all night. You can't really go wrong.

But I'd like to point out that Jalen Brunson has now scored 35 or more points in five consecutive playoff games against the 76ers:

Game 3, 2024: 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting.

Game 4, 2024: 47 points on 18-of-34 shooting.

Game 5, 2024: 40 points on 15-of-32 shooting.

Game 6, 2024: 41 points on 13-of-27 shooting.

Game 1, 2026: 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

Guard defense was a well-known problem for the 76ers coming into this series, and Joel Embiid's mobility in pick-and-roll defense isn't great. Philadelphia could take Embiid off of New York's big men and instead let him serve as a helper off of Josh Hart, but the Knicks have seen plenty of that over the past two seasons and seem more comfortable than ever in dealing with it. Besides, Embiid wasn't particularly active defensively in this game regardless.

What's so scary about this outburst, specifically, is the number of shots. Brunson got his points without completely monopolizing the offense. Three other starters scored at least 17. If New York can keep Bridges in a rhythm and maximize Towns as a weapon away from the basket without sacrificing Brunson's individual offense, that's probably checkmate for Philadelphia. The Knicks are at their worst when they're a one-man band. They found the proper balance in the last three games against Atlanta and are absolutely humming thus far against the 76ers.

Loser: Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid

Boston is a juicy matchup for Maxey and Embiid. Derrick White is a great defensive guard, but more so in a help role than straight up against stars. Maxey was too quick for him. Boston's center rotation consists of two players making minimum money in Neemias Queta and Luka Garza and a career-long defensive liability in Nikola Vučević. Queta couldn't stop fouling him, Vučević was too slow to contest Embiid's pick-and-pop jumpers. It's not terribly surprising that Philadelphia's two best players thrived in that series.

The Knicks represent an entirely different set of problems. Philadelphia got Karl-Anthony Towns into foul trouble, but Mitchell Robinson is far more defensively capable than anyone Boston had. The Knicks have a number of quick reserve guards who can at least keep pace with Maxey, most notably Deuce McBride and Jose Alvarado, and Mikal Bridges had one of his better defensive games of the postseason as his primary matchup.

Embiid and Maxey still managed to get to the line. They almost always will. But they combined to shoot 6 of 20 from the field. The volume there is as concerning as the efficiency. They took between 40 and 44 field goals combined in Games 5, 6 and 7 against Boston, which is probably around where the Sixers would like them in any big game. But the Knicks are so much better equipped to guard them and were so stout in help on Monday that very few easy points were available to them. Philadelphia played a Game 7 two days ago. They're at a rest and game-planning disadvantage against a Knicks team that closed its own series out far less stressfully two days earlier. There's plenty of room here for the old "play better" adjustment, but if they come out this flat in Game 2, this won't be much of a series.