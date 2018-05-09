NBA Playoffs 2018: 76ers vs. Celtics live scores, Game 5 updates, schedule, highlights

Most of the second round of the NBA playoffs is in the books, but there's one series left that could wrap up on Wednesday. The Celtics and 76ers will meet in Boston for a Game 5 showdown. Boston holds a 3-1 series lead and a win eliminates Philadelphia from the playoffs. The 76ers managed to hang on and win Game 4, but they have a big hill to climb if they're going to escape this series deficit.

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, May 9

Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics 8 p.m. ET -- TNT (GameTracker)



Game 5: Celtics vs. 76ers

The 76ers took the first step towards overcoming a deficit that has never been accomplished before. Usually when teams go down 3-0 in a series that's the unofficial end of the season. However, this 76ers team is just young enough to not care about the history books. If they can win Game 5 and head back to Philadelphia for Game 6, that will create a lot of interesting drama in what felt like a one-sided series so far.