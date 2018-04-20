NBA Playoffs 2018: Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 3 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
There's no doubt about what's been the biggest surprise of the early playoff games -- it's definitely the Pelicans taking a 3-0 lead against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.
New Orleans looks unstoppable, and will try to complete the sweep in Saturday's Game 4 at home. Meanwhile the Blazers will do their best to get the series back to Portland, where they'll potentially look to be the first NBA team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
How to watch Game 3
- Date: Saturday, April 21
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com/WatchTNT or the WatchTNT app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | <strong>Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1</strong>
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
Season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015
Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.
Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Mo Harkless; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic
Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis
Blazers win if ...
First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.
Pelicans win if ...
The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Pelicans have an 80.3 percent chance of winning the first round and 19.6 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 Playoff Bracket
