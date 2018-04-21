NBA Playoffs 2018: Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 4 score, series results as New Orleans completes sweep
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
Well, that certainly didn't go as we expected. The Pelicans made quick work of the Blazers to become the first No. 6 seed to sweep a No. 3 seed since 2001. Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday were simply fantastic all series long, and they got plenty of help from Nikola Mirotic, Rajon Rondo and the rest of the supporting cast.
Now the Pelicans await the winner of the Warriors-Spurs series to see who they'll take on next round. It looks like it will be the Warriors, and after the way the Pelicans played in their first-round series, Golden State better come prepared.
Here's a quick recap of the series.
No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) defeat No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33), 4-0
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | <strong>Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1</strong>
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123
Season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Pelicans have a 20.4 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 Playoff Bracket
-
76ers vs. Heat: How to watch Game 4
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the East as the series shifts back to P...
-
Report: Doncic declares for NBA draft
Doncic has been called the best prospect to ever come out of Europe
-
Everything 76ers overcame to go up 3-1
The Sixers were sloppy and disorganized for much of Game 4, but they won anyway
-
Simmons joins Magic in elite class
Simmons put his name alongside greats like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Cavs fall apart in second half of Game 3
The Cavs look fragile and vulnerable after three playoff games. Remember when they were supposed...