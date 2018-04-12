NBA Playoffs 2018: Blazers vs. Pelicans series preview, schedule, bracket, live stream info, analysis, TV channel

The Portland Trail Blazers came out at the top of an absolute dogfight in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, taking the No. 3 seed that they occupied for most of the second half of the season back from the Jazz on the last day of the season. Damian Lillard has been on fire since the All-Star break this year, although to be fair, he's been on fire all season.

As for the Pelicans, they were dragged kicking and screaming into this postseason by Anthony Davis, who had an MVP-caliber season. After DeMarcus Cousins was injured, it took the Pelicans until their penultimate game of the season, but they managed to sneak into the playoffs with several teams hot on their tail.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans is an extremely intriguing matchup, and it presents interesting challenges for both teams. The Blazers cooled off after their ridiculous 13-game win streak, but they'll look to cause a ruckus in the postseason. As for New Orleans, they go where Anthony Davis goes, but Anthony Davis can go pretty far on his own.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015

Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.

Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Evan Turner; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic

Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis

Blazers win if ...

First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.

Pelicans win if ...

The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Blazers have a 5.5 percent chance to win the conference and a 2 percent chance to win it all. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a 6.8 percent chance of winning the conference and 3.2 percent chance to win the Finals.

