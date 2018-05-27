NBA Playoffs 2018: Both conference finals reach Game 7 for first time in 39 years

There isn't much better in sports than Game 7. NBA fans are getting a treat over the next couple days because Sunday and Monday will feature a pair of Game 7's to decide this year's NBA Finals. The Warriors exploded from 3-point range in Game 6 on Saturday to force a winner take all matchup Houston. LeBron James dropped 46 points to lead the Cavaliers to a Game 7 in Boston against the Celtics.

What those two games did was set up a rarity for the NBA. The last time the NBA saw two Game 7's in the conference finals was in 1979. The Washington Bullets took on the San Antonio Spurs in the Eastern Conference finals and the Seattle SuperSonics took on the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals. The Sonics and Bullets would both move on to the NBA Finals -- for the second consecutive season, possibly a good sign for the Cavs and Warriors -- where Seattle defeated Washington in five games.

LeBron goes off for 46 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST to lead the @cavs to the W and force a GAME 7! #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/yrJxW2J0Vr — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2018

Game 7 here we come!



The @warriors come alive in the 2nd half for a 115-86 W!



Klay: 35 PTS, 9 3PM

Steph: 29 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

KD: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Draymond: 4 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 5 BLK, 4 STL#NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/5PQKHf9dnS — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2018

This is really the perfect ending to the regional portion of the NBA playoffs. The first round was excellent, but it was followed by a short and lopsided second round. With the Warriors and Cavs having met in the past three Finals, there was hope among fans that the two supergiants would at least be challenged.

The results have been exactly what fans wanted. The Celtics have won every single game at home and have a legitimate chance to win that series. The Rockets have responded to every loss with a win right after. There could still be a rematch at the end of the road, but at least that road featured some exciting drama along the way. At the end of the day, excitement is what fans want most. Game 7 is as exciting as it gets.