NBA Playoffs 2018: Both conference finals reach Game 7 for first time in 39 years
The NBA is making history on Sunday and Monday with a pair of Game 7's in the conference finals
There isn't much better in sports than Game 7. NBA fans are getting a treat over the next couple days because Sunday and Monday will feature a pair of Game 7's to decide this year's NBA Finals. The Warriors exploded from 3-point range in Game 6 on Saturday to force a winner take all matchup Houston. LeBron James dropped 46 points to lead the Cavaliers to a Game 7 in Boston against the Celtics.
What those two games did was set up a rarity for the NBA. The last time the NBA saw two Game 7's in the conference finals was in 1979. The Washington Bullets took on the San Antonio Spurs in the Eastern Conference finals and the Seattle SuperSonics took on the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals. The Sonics and Bullets would both move on to the NBA Finals -- for the second consecutive season, possibly a good sign for the Cavs and Warriors -- where Seattle defeated Washington in five games.
This is really the perfect ending to the regional portion of the NBA playoffs. The first round was excellent, but it was followed by a short and lopsided second round. With the Warriors and Cavs having met in the past three Finals, there was hope among fans that the two supergiants would at least be challenged.
The results have been exactly what fans wanted. The Celtics have won every single game at home and have a legitimate chance to win that series. The Rockets have responded to every loss with a win right after. There could still be a rematch at the end of the road, but at least that road featured some exciting drama along the way. At the end of the day, excitement is what fans want most. Game 7 is as exciting as it gets.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors survive scare, Rockets lose gas
The Warriors channeled their Oracle magic to eventually pull away from the plucky Rockets
-
Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 updates
The Warriors have forced a Game 7 back in Houston
-
Harden ends streak of missed treys at 22
James Harden gets back on track from 3-point range in the Western finals
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again
-
Fan 'bumped' Curry's pregnant wife
The incident occurred as Curry was leaving the Rockets' arena
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...