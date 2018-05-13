NBA Playoffs 2018 bracket: Conference finals are here, and they're going to be great
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
After a long wait (well, long in basketball terms), we're finally ready to tip off the conference finals. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet on Sunday in Game 1, a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals, which Cleveland took in five games.
On Monday we'll start the Western Conference finals, as the Warriors look to make a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance with the Houston Rockets, owners of the NBA's best regular season record, standing in their way.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
