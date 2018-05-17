NBA playoffs 2018 bracket: Conference finals are underway, so let's look at the matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Celtics look like the best team in the NBA and the Warriors got blown out by Houston -- welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs. We're in the middle of the conference finals, and so far things have been incredibly exciting. In a couple of weeks we'll know who will be meeting in the NBA Finals.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
