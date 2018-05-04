NBA Playoffs 2018 bracket: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now

We're in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and we've already got some surprises. LeBron James and the Cavs steamrolled the Raptors to take a 2-0 lead to Cleveland for Game 3. The top-seeded Raptors have some serious work to do if they're going to win the series. Meanwhile the short-handed Celtics continue to impress, taking a 2-0 lead on the young 76ers. Now that some teams have the advantage, we can start predicting which matchups will take place in the conference finals.

Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz



2. Warriors vs. 6 Pelicans

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks