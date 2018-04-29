NBA Playoffs 2018: Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7 results, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket
The Celtics advance to the second round after a dominant Game 7 victory
The home team dominated this series at every turn. The Celtics defeated the Bucks in a dominant 112-96 Game 7 victory, but they never managed to win a game on the road. However, it was still impressive that they managed to fend off the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks despite coming into the playoffs without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward due to injury.
The Celtics will now move on to the second round to take on the 76ers.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
Playoff series schedule
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86
- Game 7 in Boston: Celtics 112, Bucks 96
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
