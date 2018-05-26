NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 6 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

We're going to Game 7. LeBron James put on an incredible show, finishing with 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6. It continued the trend in the series of homecourt dominance, as the home team has won every game.

Will that trend continue in Game 7, with the Celtics clinching their first trip to the Finals since 2010? Or will LeBron and the Cavs go into Boston and earn their fourth straight Finals berth?

Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.

Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals

Date: Sunday, May 27



Sunday, May 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts



TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



Recap of live updates

Playoff series schedule



Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1

Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)

Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Aron Baynes C Al Horford

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

SportsLine projections



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket