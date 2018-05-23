NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Celtics score, live Game 5 updates, conference finals schedule, bracket
Keep it right here for the latest updates, news, and highlights from a pivotal Game 5
Each team has held serve by winning its two home games, and now the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics becomes a best of three. The Celtics have yet to lose a game at home this postseason, but LeBron James and the Cavs appear to have hit their stride in their two home wins.
You can't call anything except an elimination game a must-win, but this is as close as it gets for the Celtics, who do not want to go back to Cleveland for Game 6 trailing 3-2. That means we're likely in for some energetic, intense playoff action on Wednesday night.
We'll be here all night long to provide you with the latest updates, news and highlights from the evening. Thanks for joining us.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 5
- When: Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN App
Live updates
Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
The Cavs haven't had much luck wearing matching suits this postseason, but it looks like they're not shying away. LeBron and Co. showed up to the TD Garden in their familiar duds, hoping to buck the trend.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
The Cavaliers tied the series at 2-2 with a Game 4 win, and now face a pivotal Game 5
