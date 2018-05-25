NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Celtics score, live Game 6 updates, schedule, conference finals bracket

It's win or go home for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they welcome the Boston Celtics into Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night. Down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals, LeBron James and Co. have their backs against the wall and face elimination -- where No. 23 has thrived historically.

Will Cleveland force a Game 7 in Boston and keep its NBA title hopes alive? Or will the Celtics knock off the East's proverbial bully and punch their ticket to the Finals? According to the latest sims data from SportsLine, the Celtics have a 62.7 percent chance of eventually prying the East from LeBron's hands. But they may need to snatch it with force if LeBron plays up to his potential and bounces back with a vengeance after his squad dropped Game 5.

How to watch Game 6



When : Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where : Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN or WatchESPN app



Be sure to follow along with all the latest scores, news, highlights and updates in our live blog below.

Live updates

If you are having trouble viewing the live application below, please click here.

LeBron could go nuclear

Traditionally you do not want to face LeBron James in an elimination game, especially if you're the Celtics. Take a look at his stats against Boston over his career.

Every closeout or elimination game LeBron James has played vs. Boston:



35-8-8 (13-18)

27-10-8 (10-24)

45-15-5 (19-26)

31-12-2 (9-21)

33-7-4 (11-20)

27-19-10 (8-21)

32-12-6 (9-23)

45-5-6 (14-29)



34.4 PPG, 11 RPG, 6.1 APG, 51% FG — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 25, 2018