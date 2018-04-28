NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 6 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

It all comes down to one more game. The Pacers throttled the Cavs in Friday's Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday. Victor Oladipo was remarkable, putting up a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He'll see if he can duplicate the performance on Sunday.

Here's a recap of the series so far, and how you can watch Game 7.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

How to Watch Game 7

Date: Sunday, April 29



Sunday, April 29 Time: TBD



TBD Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TBD



TBD Live stream: TBD



Playoff series schedule

Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100

Game 6 in Indianapolis: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87



Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)

Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

Injury report: George Hill missed Game 6 due to back spasms.

Cavaliers' starting lineup: G Jose Calderon; G Kyle Korver; F J.R. Smith; F LeBron James; C Kevin Love

Pacers' starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner

Cavaliers win if ...

The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James.

Pacers win if ...

The Pacers can win this series if the Cleveland's defense doesn't improve in the playoffs. The Cavs have been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 59.8 percent chance to win the first round and a 34.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket