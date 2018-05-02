NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 1 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket

New year. Same old story for Toronto. Despite leading by double digits in both halves, the Raptors fail to hang on in Game 1, and lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-112 in overtime. Most of the second half saw the Raptors desperately trying to hold off the Cavs' comeback attempt, but the team from "The Land" finally pulled even in the final minute, thanks to a jumper from LeBron. After the Raptors missed a 3-pointer at the end over OT, the Cavs escaped with a crucial Game 1 win and a 1-0 series lead. LeBron recorded his 21st playoff triple-double in the win, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

It should be a fun matchup. Below is the schedule, how to watch Game 1 and a preview of what we have to come.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)



How to Watch Game 1

Date: Tuesday, May 1



Tuesday, May 1 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada



Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112

Game 2 in Toronto: Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBD, TNT*



Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBD, ESPN *



Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBD*



* - If necessary

Season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

Injury report

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played 19 minutes in Game 6 against the Wizards, and is expected to play in Game 1 vs. Cavs.

Cavaliers: George Hill (back) played 19 minutes in Game 7 against the Pacers.

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F OG Anunoby; F Serge Ibaka; C Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; G Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

Raptors win if:

The Raptors have had their struggles with the Cavs in the past, but there's a huge difference this year: On paper, they are unquestionably the better team. If Lowry and DeRozan play the way they've been playing and the offense continues it's sharing ways, they should be able to beat the Cavs. Defensively they have the pieces and system to at least bother LeBron enough to make him work. One key to the series will be Toronto's bench, where they have a huge advantage, which will allow them to go on big runs when LeBron is out of the game.

Cavaliers win if:

LeBron carried the Cavs to a first-round win pretty much by himself -- he won't be able to do that against the Raptors because they're just too good. Each member of Cleveland's supporting cast showed flashes during the opening round, but they're all going to have to be much more consistent for the Cavs to pull this one out. It starts with Love, who has to play like the All-Star that he is.

SportsLine projections:



