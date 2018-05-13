NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs vs. Celtics live scores, Game 1 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket
We have all the news, scores and highlights for the Eastern Conference finals
The Eastern Conference finals are here. It's a rematch this go-round with the Celtics taking on the Cavaliers, but the faces look a little different this time. LeBron James is still here, of course, but the Celtics are an almost entirely different team than the group James and the Cavs eliminated last year.
This year's matchup features the Celtics with home-court again, but they're definitely not the odds-on favorites. Everybody has been impressed at how they've made it this far despite losing Kyrie Irving for the playoffs, but the Cavs still have James and that's always going to be the difference maker in a series.
NBA Playoff Scores for Sunday, May 13
- Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics 3:30 p.m. ET -- ABC (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 1: Cavaliers at Celtics
Shane Larkin is out for at least the first half of the series due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the second round. Even when the Celtics are starting to get relatively healthy they still can't seem to avoid injuries. Larkin has played a key role for Boston due to injuries to players like Irving and Marcus Smart.
It's hard to imagine if there's a true LeBron-stopper in the NBA, but Marcus Morris thinks he's pretty good at slowing him down. Morris recently said that outside of Kawhi Leonard, he's the second-best player in the league at slowing down (full story). It will be interesting to see if he can back up his comments in Game 1.
Playoff bracket
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series preview
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...
-
76ers plan to swing big in free agency
Years of development finally paid off for the 76ers and it might pay off in free agency
-
NBA conference finals predictions
Our NBA experts predict the conference finals round of the playoffs
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Finals will begin on the final day of May and run through as late as mid-June
-
How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery
The Phoenix Suns have the best odds for the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery
-
How to watch the NBA Scouting Combine
What to know about the upcoming NBA Scouting Combine