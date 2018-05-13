NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs vs. Celtics live scores, Game 1 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket

The Eastern Conference finals are here. It's a rematch this go-round with the Celtics taking on the Cavaliers, but the faces look a little different this time. LeBron James is still here, of course, but the Celtics are an almost entirely different team than the group James and the Cavs eliminated last year.

This year's matchup features the Celtics with home-court again, but they're definitely not the odds-on favorites. Everybody has been impressed at how they've made it this far despite losing Kyrie Irving for the playoffs, but the Cavs still have James and that's always going to be the difference maker in a series.

NBA Playoff Scores for Sunday, May 13

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics 3:30 p.m. ET -- ABC (GameTracker)



Game 1: Cavaliers at Celtics

Shane Larkin is out for at least the first half of the series due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the second round. Even when the Celtics are starting to get relatively healthy they still can't seem to avoid injuries. Larkin has played a key role for Boston due to injuries to players like Irving and Marcus Smart.

It's hard to imagine if there's a true LeBron-stopper in the NBA, but Marcus Morris thinks he's pretty good at slowing him down. Morris recently said that outside of Kawhi Leonard, he's the second-best player in the league at slowing down (full story). It will be interesting to see if he can back up his comments in Game 1.

