NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics down Cavaliers in Game 5, move one win away from NBA Finals berth

The Celtics are now one win away from the NBA Finals. Boston takes care of business at home in Game 5, knocking off the Cavaliers with a 96-83 victory. This was one of their best performances of the playoffs. Their defense swallowed the Cavaliers whole and forced everybody not named LeBron James to struggle putting up points. Cleveland did make a strong push late, but the Cavs couldn't close the gap.

James looked tired at times during the game yet still scored a game-high 26 points. It just wasn't enough with the rest of his supporting cast struggling to score. The Celtics, on the other hand, got a big 24 points out of Jayson Tatum. Al Horford took over in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points. Everything went Boston's way late in the game.

The Celtics have to go back to Cleveland at least once, but if they can't close it out in Game 6 then they'll have a chance to close out the series in Game 7. That's a huge advantage for Boston because the Celtics have yet to lose a game at home in the playoffs.

Live updates

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Cavs haven't had much luck wearing matching suits this postseason, but it looks like they're not shying away. LeBron and Co. showed up to the TD Garden in their familiar duds, hoping to buck the trend.