NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
The series shifted to Milwaukee on Friday, and it was just what the Bucks needed. The entire team came alive, blowing the Celtics out from the start to earn their first win of the series. They'll look to do the same thing in Sunday's Game 4, also in Milwaukee.
Finishing the season at 55-27, the Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the East despite a season filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but they're back in the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
How to watch Game 4
- Date: Sunday, April 22
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart could be cleared by Apr. 27.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C John Henson
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have an 87.4 percent chance to win the conference and a 21.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
